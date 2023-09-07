Disaster recovery center opens to serve communities in the south side of Chicago

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will open on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Pullman area to help residents in nearby Chatham, Avalon Park and surrounding communities in the city of Chicago’s South Side kickstart their recovery after the June 29 – July 2 storms and flooding.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be at the center to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

The center will be in the following location:

Advocate Medical Group – Imani Village (Pullman)

901 East 95th St.

Chicago, IL 60619

Hours: Mon.-Sat. 7a.m.-7p.m. Closed Sundays.

Assistance in languages other than English, including American sign language, and translated materials are available at these centers. Disaster Recovery Center locations are chosen for their accessibility, with the goal of reaching as many people as possible. Accessible parking spaces are available at all centers.

There are now six recovery centers open. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA’s DRC Locator.

You don’t need to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply without visiting a center, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to register with FEMA is October 16, 2023.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY, call 800-462-7585.