Dionne Warwick First Guest On New Video Podcast “Black Muse”

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick will be the first celebrity interview on “Black Muse,” a new video podcast, that premieres March 7 at 5 p.m. CST on YouTube at the Black Muse Channel.

Warwick is best known for her Burt Bacharach and Hal David pop classics including “Walk On By,” “I Say A Little Prayer,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose” and “Alfie.” The 80-year-old icon is called the new Queen of Twitter, thanks to her hilarious tweets to Chance The Rapper, Weeknd and so many others.

The weekly, 30-minute series will broadcast every Sunday at 5 p.m. CST.

Upcoming guests include Will Downing, Melba Moore, Kurt Carr, Merri Dee, Harry Lennix, Tavis Smiley and jazz broadcaster Mark Ruffin.

“Black Muse” promises to entertain. It’s hip, casual, fun and informative. It is executive produced by Howard Sandifer and presented by Chicago West Community Music Center, a nonprofit arts center.

Says Sandifer, the founder of Chicago West Community Music Center, “For the past seven years Chicago West Community Music Center has brought free, high-quality concerts to the community in an effort to provide excellent music events to the people in their own environments.”

He adds, “Black Muse” is a continuance of that effort to provide an opportunity for people from the community to have an up-close and personal experience with world-class artists from different disciplines who are shaping today’s culture.”

“Black Muse” correspondents are journalist and professor Clarence Waldron, radio talk show host Doris Davenport and artist and writer David Houston. Funding is by the Driehaus Foundation.

