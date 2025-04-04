Diocese to celebrate those who serve and protect the community

By Erin Ciszczon

Northwest Indiana Catholic

As part of the Pilgrims of Hope 2025 Jubilee Year, Pope Francis designated Feb. 8-9 for military, police and security officials. According to the Jubilee Year website, the celebration at the Vatican was held for all members of the armed forces and police, municipal police, security operators, veterans, military associations, military academies, chaplaincies and military ordinariates, as well as their families.

In the text shared during the homily, the pope asked the military and police to “be courageous witnesses of the love of God our Father, who wants us all to be brothers and sisters,” and to be “artisans of a new era of peace, justice and fraternity.”

Locally, following the news from the Vatican led the staff of the Diocese of Gary to consider what they could do to share their appreciation for these dedicated men and women.

David Herr, ministry coordinator of sacred music within the Office of Missionary Discipleship and Evangelization, felt it would be appropriate for the Diocese of Gary to host a corresponding celebration honoring all local police, firefighters, military, EMTs and first responders throughout Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, regardless of faith background. He proposed hosting the first official Diocesan Blue Mass in recent years.

“As Catholics, it is essential for us to pray for these heroes and recognize them for their hard work, faithful commitment and self-sacrifice to the people they serve throughout our diocese,” Herr said. “They keep our communities safe, and for that, they deserve our gratitude.”

Herr hopes those in attendance will walk away with a new-found reverence and respect and for the brave men and women.

“We need to keep our military, police, firefighters, EMTs and first responders in our minds and hearts more than ever, amid the divisiveness that persists in our society,” he added. “The principles of peace, justice and sacrifice are upheld every day by these heroes, and we cannot take their service and commitment for granted. Our society is built on these principles.”

The Blue Mass is scheduled for Saturday, May 10 at 11 a.m. at St. James the Less in Highland. A reception including a barbeque luncheon will follow in the parish hall immediately following the liturgy.

The date coordinates with the first two weeks of May when the country celebrates National Police Week and National Firefighter Week.

During the past few months, Herr has worked with the diocese’s Communications Office to put together an official flyer and began reaching out to all city/town offices to extend an invitation to police and fire departments, EMT offices, and National Guard units.

“We would like for all attendees to come in uniform, and we will hopefully have a color guard as part of the procession for the Mass.” Herr said.

All current and retired armed services members, EMTS, firefighters, police and security service members are encouraged to attend. These special participants are asked to register at dcgary.org/bluemass.