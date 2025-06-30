Diocesan Priests Celebrate Significant Anniversaries Of Their Ordination 

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Diocese of Gary’s annual Priests’ Jubilee Mass will be celebrated June 24 in Hammond. The special private gathering of all diocesan priests for Mass and a luncheon provides an opportunity to honor those celebrating special anniversaries and thank them for their years of loving service. Among those marking a notable milestone in the priesthood are:

FATHER ALPHONSE SKERL – 70 YEARS

Father Alphonse Skerl was born and raised in Szombathely, Hungary. He was inspired to discern a vocation to religious life after listening to a presentation by a priest who had been a prisoner of war. The priest served as a chaplain in a WWII prison camp and was able to provide for the spiritual needs of the fellow inmates.

“His stories were all vivid and very inspiring,” Father Skerl said. “I heard him speak at a two-week retreat, and it only took five days to hear the Lord calling to me.”

Father Skerl was ordained in 1955 and assisted at St. Mary in Michigan City, Holy Rosary in Gary and St. Mary of the Lake in Gary before becoming pastor of Holy Trinity Hungarian in East Chicago and St. Emeric in Gary in 1971.

Father Skerl enjoys representing Christ and doing His work among today’s people, the people of God.

“I have had countless opportunities to serve my neighbors as a priest and a true friend,” he said

Father Skerl shared his time at St. Mary of the Lake in the Miller neighborhood, 1959-1962, while building the Church and enlarging the school and rectory were among his best years as a priest. Monsignor (Ferd) Melevage, he said, was a wonderful pastor, and they worked very well together during those three years.

“His friendship and guidance shaped me to become a pastor of my own parish in 1962 at St. Mary of Victories in St. Louis,” he added.

Father Skerl believes the most important thing for any priest to practice is the imitation of Christ.

“What He would do, do it. What He would skip, skip it,” he said. “I see those same gifts in Pope Francis and Pope Leo to imitate the Lord and not forget that we are shepherds.”

Father Skerl said he always tried to create harmony where there was conflict or dissension – to bring hope where there was discord.

“During my years in the seminary in Austria, the clear mission was ‘One Heart, One Spirit,’ he said. “It would be very fitting for the diocese, also a true sign of unity and our commitment to God.”

Father Skerl enjoys model railroading, watching baseball, photography, travel, skiing and soccer.

FATHER FERNANDO DE CRISTOBAL –

60 YEARS

Father Fernando de Cristobal, originally of Navarra, Spain, was ordained a priest with the

Society of St. Francis de Sales in 1965 and was later incardinated in the Diocese of Gary in 1987. He served as administrator and then pastor of Holy Rosary in Gary starting in 1983. In 1997, he became pastor of St. Patrick in East Chicago.

Father de Cristobal was active in peace and social justice. He was the first director of Peace and Social Justice for the diocese. He also played an important part in the establishment of the Office of Hispanic Ministry.

Father de Cristobal earned senior priest status in 2007 and later returned to Spain.

FATHER DOMINIC BERTINO – 50 YEARS

“If we are going to recognize the priesthood as a vocation, then it was God who drew me to the priesthood,” said Father Dominic Bertino. “Some of my earliest memories have been the realization of my vocation. The fact that support came from family, parish and school only emphasized the fact.”

Father Bertino was born in Gary and attended Holy Angels School. He continued his education at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mt. Calvary, Wis., and then St. Francis Seminary in Milwaukee, Wis.

Father Bertino was assigned as an associate pastor to St. Casimir in Hammond (1975), St. Catherine of Siena and All Saints in Hammond (1980), St. Joseph in Hammond (1981), St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Valparaiso (1987) before serving as pastor Sacred Heart in LaPorte (1988) and St. Bridget in Hobart (1990-2017)

“My 27 years as pastor of St. Bridget (of Kildare) in Hobart were a particular blessing,” he said.

Father Bertino’s ministry work also included a number of teaching assignments.

“After ordination, Bishop (Andrew) Grutka told me he wanted me to dedicate my energy to education,” he said. “He had seen something in me that I didn’t realize myself.”

Father Bertino shared that some of his happiest days were spent in the classroom, particularly at Bishop Noll Institute. He was also on the faculty of the Institute of Religion, Deacon Formation Program, Lay Ministry Program, and Marquette High School.

“I would have gladly stayed longer in the classroom,” he said.

“A man who accepts the assignment of pastor of a parish has to realize that his people must always come first,” he added. “There are personal opportunities he may have to sacrifice because of the needs of the community.”

Father Bertino authored the diocesan history for the golden jubilee in 2007 and is often called upon to verify some fact or settle an argument regarding a particular event or a priest’s assignment, place of ordination, et cetera.

“I usually have the answer, although on occasion I’ll promise to get back to them after checking my file,” he said. “I’ve been called the ‘diocesan memory.’ I appreciate the honor, I just hope the memory stays sharp for as long as possible.”

Father Bertino was granted senior priest status in 2017. He said most of his days are spent walking, reading, cooking and occasionally writing.

FATHER DENNIS HAND – 50 YEARS

Father Dennis Hand was drawn to the priesthood when Holy Rosary School in Gary opened, with three grades initially. He was in 3rd grade then, the first graduating class. He said the Sisters of St. Joseph TOSF were an inspiration, especially Sister Mary Robertine and Sister Mary Francesca. In addition, he appreciated the kindness of Father Joseph Smith, pastor, and his assistants, one being Father Alphonse Skerl.

As an altar boy, a young Father Hand was really moved by daily Mass and Eucharistic adoration. He also began to develop a special relationship with the Blessed Mother.

“I give her the credit for my being here to celebrate this golden ordination anniversary!” he said.

Father Hand was ordained in 1974 and has enjoyed the chance to represent the Diocese of Gary as a missionary in El Salvador.

“I found my footing here in a different setting, one for which I believe I was more suitable,” he said. “I thank all five Bishops of Gary for their great patience and kindness.”

He remembers being assigned to St. Peter and Paul in Merrillville when a dear friend, his former Little League manager, was dying of cancer, and he got to take him daily Holy Communion his last 30 days on earth. An elderly neighbor lady was at a nursing facility, about to die, at his next assignment, St. Mark in Gary. And yet another former Holy Rosary parishioner, quite ill with Parkinson’s, at the next assignment, St. Bridget in Hobart.

“The Blessed Virgin knows how to use, and bless, even a flounderer such as I was,” he said.

Father Hand said a deep and constant prayer life is essential for any priest. In addition, faithfulness to the true teaching of the Church, listening in the sacrament of penance or other circumstances and being with and among the people are also important.

“Consecrate yourselves, for tomorrow the Lord God will do wonders in your midst.” (Joshua 3:5),” he quoted and added, “Jesus is coming. We need to be ready for the Promised Land.”

Father Hand said he has a fairly quiet, contemplative lifestyle in his retirement that includes prayer, keeping up on events in the Church and the world, listening to (old) music, watching some sports on TV, visiting with friends and a little local tourism.

“I haven’t been outside the country (El Salvador, where I’ve spent the last 40 years) in nearly six years. But, as I told Bishop McClory on a Zoom encounter a few months ago, I’m ‘healthier, happier, and holier than ever.”

FATHER CHARLES MOSLEY – 40 YEARS

Father Charles Mosley, a native of Gary, has always had a deep faith in God and Jesus, but admits the priesthood was not originally what he thought was in his future. He planned to be a research biologist and began attending college to pursue that career field.

“But God had other plans,” Father Mosley explained. “He called me to be a priest out of the blue. I could not resist His call.”

Father Mosley attended the University of South Carolina before entering St. Meinrad College in St. Meinrad and then St. Mary of the Lake Seminary in Mundelein, Ill. He was ordained in 1985 at St. Thomas More in Munster and served at the Carmelite Home for Boys and Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hammond. He later became pastor of Holy Trinity in Gary in 1994.

When asked what he enjoys about the priesthood, Father Mosley responded by saying, “Everything!” He added that each day he is able to serve is a joy.

“Yes, there are challenges, but this is the best job ever,” he said. “I love being a priest and hope to keep serving for another forty years.”

Father Mosley shared that he loved teaching at Bishop Noll Institute throughout his ministry and being a wrestling coach at the Hammond school. He served as dean of the Northlake Deanery and helped to found a diocesan commission on racism – Office of Black Catholic Concerns.

“Do not be afraid to love,” Father Mosley said. “Love starts with loving yourself and what God has called you to be, then you can start to love other people.”

Father Mosley said he tries to pastor with kindness and love. He feels a good priest has a love for God and his people, a good prayer life, and is humble and willing to be silent and listen.

“To be a servant of God is the greatest thing anyone can do,” he said.

Father Mosley has two hobbies that bring him peace – growing Bonsai trees and raising rare Wild Type Bettas.

FATHER DAVID NOWAK – 40 YEARS

Father David Nowak was working as a respiratory therapist in a hospital when people began to comment to him that he would make a good priest. He began discerning his vocation with the assistance of Father John Murzyn, who was pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in New Chicago.

Father Nowak said what he enjoyed the most about his role as a priest was visiting people in their homes and the hospital. He spent time working at many area hospitals, including St. Mary in Hobart, St. Margaret in Hammond, now demolished, and Southlake Methodist Hospital in Merrillville.

“I was so used to the hospital that I felt comfortable going in and helping people,” he said.

As Father Nowak met with patients and families during difficult times, he learned it was best not to have an agenda but, instead, try to understand where they were coming from and let them tell their story.

“I think the best thing to do is to listen,” he said. “That’s very important.”

After being ordained in 1985, Father Nowak served at the parishes of St. Catherine of Siena in Hammond, St. Bridget in Hobart and St. Stephen Martyr, among others. He explained that priests are always continuing to learn as they meet many different people through their ministry. He added they also have to be ready for any changes in their assignments.

“Priests only have so many hours in the day and so many hands and fingers to get things done,” he said. “It takes a lot of people to run a parish. It’s not just one person, but there are others who have to be involved.”

By 2011, Father Nowak was assisting in the diocesan Tribunal Office and was administrator of St. Patrick in East Chicago, a predominantly Hispanic community.

“I had to really learn the language,” he said. “I learned it in high school, but I had to read and practice it. It was a difficult thing at first, but I had help from some of the Colombian priests.”

During the last seven years, Father Nowak spent time taking care of his mom, Judith, at home before she died. He said being able to take care of her was special because he not only got to spend time with her, but he was able to keep her living at home like she wanted.

Father Nowak continues to enjoy gardening. He shared that at each parish he was assigned to he often did some gardening work either inside or outside the parish.

FATHER SELVARAJ

SELLADURAI – 40 YEARS

Father Selvaraj Selladurai shared that he comes from a practicing, traditional, cradle Catholic family. Attending daily Mass, he encountered the parish priest, a French missionary. His exemplary life inspired him to enter the priesthood.

Father Salladurai was ordained a priest in 1985 for the Archdiocese of Bhopal, India, and he was incardinated in the Diocese of Gary in 2009. In the early 2000s, he served as associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel in Schererville, St. Patrick in Chesterton, St. Mary in Crown Point, St. Paul in Valparaiso and Queen of All Saints in Michigan City. In 2010, he became pastor of St. Mary of the Lake in Gary.

“Two things that I enjoyed are preaching the good news and, as a clinical counselor, counseling people both in the parish and at the hospital, as a chaplain,” he said.

“I had a pleasant experience with the late Bishop (Dale) Melczek. He was welcoming. He was gentle in dealing with the priests, pleasant to talk to and very pastoral.”

Father Selladurai said priests should always speak the truth, follow the Gospel values in personal life and model their life as an example for today’s generation. Those have been his personal style throughout his priestly life.

Father Selladurai was proud to be able to acquire a Ph.D. in clinical psychology, which has greatly helped him in his priestly ministry. He feels that additional education is a unique contribution to the local Church.

“Know your faith, learn your faith, practice your faith and share your faith,” he said.

Father Selladurai enjoys listening to music, travelling to various countries and reading educational material that is psychological, cultural and historical.

FATHER EDUARDO MALAGON – 25 YEARS

Father Eduardo Malagon was born in Mexico. Upon arriving in the United States, a young Father Malagon enrolled at East Chicago Central High School. He continued his education at Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting before entering Sacred Heart Seminary in Detroit, Mich.

Father Malagon served as associate pastor of St. Patrick in Chesterton, the Whiting cluster parishes and St. Paul in Valparaiso. In 2006, he became co-adjutor pastor of St. Francis Xavier in Lake Station and then pastor of the parish in 2007. During that time, he also presided over Masses in Spanish at St. Paul in Valparaiso. Later, in 2012, he was assigned to St. Joseph in LaPorte.

Father Malagon is currently the pastor of All Saints and St. Casimir in Hammond.