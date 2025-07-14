Diddy’s dastardly deeds

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Black community, along with others, have spent considerable time assessing the Sean Combs saga. Mainly, Combs, known as “P. Diddy, Love, Puff Daddy, and more, has been found guilty in a high-stakes trial. It had all of the elements of drama that one would expect in a blockbuster cinema offering.

After seven weeks of deliberation, it concluded with a verdict on Wednesday, July 2nd. Combs was convicted on 2 counts, which were the least serious ones, and beat charges related to those which could have cost him the rest of his life incarcerated. The trial, which took place in New York City, found Diddy not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, the most serious charges, but was found guilty of prostitution.

According to an online CNN article “July 2, 2025 – Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was denied bail as he awaits sentencing” by Lauren del Valle, Nicki Brown and Kara Scannell, prosecutors accused Combs of leading a criminal enterprise made up of some of his closest employees, alleging they used threats and violence to force Cassie Ventura and another woman, “Jane,” to engage in drug-fueled sex acts with male escorts. Combs’ lawyers argued the sex acts were consensual and merely preferences.

At press time, Combs is waiting to be sentenced. The Judge in the case denied Combs bail due to the belief that his history of violence and past illegal conduct is why he declined to release him while he awaits sentencing.

This is an interesting case. For one, the irony is that Combs won’t be charged for the very violent and public evidence of domestic violence that sensationalized the case. There had been rumors about Comb’s negative treatment of women for quite some time. There are even people who believe that he might be involved in a murder or two. Those allegations are hearsay, however, and there has not been nothing to vouch for the truth of the allegations.

The truth that is known, however, is that Combs had a violent temper along with a tendency to lose it periodically. The victims of his anger mostly tended to be women with whom he shared a relationship, and this includes his former lover, Kim Porter, who unfortunately prematurely lost her life allegedly due to pneumonia.

The issue of Comb’s transgressions came to light when his former girlfriend, Cassandra (Cassie)Ventura filed a lawsuit against him regarding allegations of abuse. The allegations became reality when a videotape showing Combs beating Ventura during a hotel stay where she was allegedly slated to participate in a “freak-off.” This caused the issue to blow up in the public’s eye and Combs’ behavior was revealed in a very public manner. This ultimately resulted in his trial and conviction.

Actually, Sean Diddy Combs got off easy. But the saga is not yet over. According to reports, there are numerous civil suits targeting him that will have to be addressed. Depending upon how this works out, Combs may end up paying a lot of money to a lot of people due to his alleged behavior.

One of the saddest results of Diddy’s dastardly deeds is that he doesn’t appear to exhibit remorse regarding the charges against him. The case is particularly sad because his children and his mother had to witness very graphic testimony that would cause a strong man to blush. This has no doubt resulted in a lot of embarrassment for them.

In addition to the embarrassment that his family and friends might endure, there is the general public who has held him in high esteem. This, no doubt, will change due to recent events. One of the best things that can emerge from this debacle is a renewed, and particularly serious attention, given to allegations of domestic violence by women. A liberation of sorts could result among women who have been victims of that scourge if serious attention is given to what they say. Let’s hope that happens! Aluta continua.