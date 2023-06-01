Did you know? Black hair manufacturers redefine beauty standards and product innovation

Photo caption: Sam Ennon, Founder and President of B.OB.S.A. (Black Owned Beauty Supply Association)

These black hair manufacturers have influenced the hair care industry in several ways. Firstly, they have created products that cater to the unique needs of black hair, which was previously undeserved by mainstream hair care brands. Secondly, these companies have inspired other black entrepreneurs to enter the industry, creating more opportunities and increasing representation. Thirdly, they have helped to disrupt the beauty industry’s narrow definition of beauty by promoting diversity and inclusive. Finally, these brands have also raised awareness about the importance of using natural and organic ingredients in hair care products, which has led to a wider adoption of such ingredients by other brands in the industry.

Black Manufacturers 1939 to 1999

1) Dudley Products – founded in 1967

2) Optimum Care Products – founded in 1964

3) Ashe Products – founded in 1999

4) Luster Products – founded in 1957

5) Clintex Lab – founded in 1982

6) Leisure Curl Products – founded in 1979

7) California Curl – founded in 1984

8) Five and One Products – founded in 1940

9) Tony Lloneau Products – founded in 1987

10) Smith Products – founded in 1960

11) Bonner Brothers – founded in 1902

12) Coifco Co – founded in 1990

13) Hair Rep The Madam Belva’s – founded in 1939

14) Johnson Products – founded in 1954

15) Kzuri Products – founded in 1991

16) Wilbert Lab – founded in 1977

17) Black Thing Products – founded in 1993

18) 3-JAY Marketing Darnell – founded in 1991

19) Heavenly Body Products – founded in 1998

20) Carter Solutions/Jane Carter – founded in 1992

21) Professional Products – founded in 1986

22) Nu Gro Hair Products – founded in 1987

23) L.A.s Hair And Scalp – founded in 1988

24) Soft Sheen Products – founded in 1964

25) Worlds Of Curls (WOC)- founded in 1999.

26) Orans International- founded in 1976

*There may be many other Black Manufacturers that are not included in this list. If you know of any Black Manufactures that should be added to the list, please let us know.”