Did Jesus vote? The answer, of course, is no.

A better question is: Why didn’t he, his disciples, or the working poor in biblical Palestine vote? The answer is simple: They lived under a totalitarian empire that denied ordinary, poor people political power in order to control them.

This dynamic is not unfamiliar to American history. It mirrors the white supremacists who subjected Africans to chattel slavery and forced Indigenous peoples onto reservations, barring them from full participation in this nation’s democracy.

A more urgent question for us today is: What principles from the ministry of Jesus can we use to cast an intelligent, informed vote at the polls?

The answer comes directly from the Gospel of Luke (4:18–19), where Jesus quotes the prophet Isaiah:

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he has anointed me to bring good news to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set free those who are oppressed, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”

This passage demonstrates just how deeply political Jesus’ ministry was. It offers a blueprint for how we should evaluate political candidates today, highlighting five essential principles:

1. Elevate the Poor

Jesus advises that we choose leaders who bring “good news to the poor.” Politics, at its core, ought to be the science of securing resources to uplift the poor and working class.

2. Reform the Justice System

Jesus advocates for pardon, exoneration, and overturning unjust verdicts. In doing so, he directly attacks systems of exploitation—much like the exception clause in the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery except as a punishment for crime. That loophole allowed former enslavers to profit off forced labor, a reality famously portrayed in the movie “Life” with Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence.

3. Guarantee Healthcare for All

Jesus calls for “recovery of sight to the blind.” People living under oppression—then and now—suffered from inadequate medical services and were stigmatized for mental health conditions. Jesus advocated for comprehensive care that prioritizes those on the margins.

4. Protect Truth and Set the Oppressed Free

Jesus demands liberty for the oppressed and political prisoners. Just as ancient Rome sought to silence dissenters, modern power structures attack those who challenge them—whether through attacks on the free press or labeling inconvenient truths as “fake news.” Jesus took on the mandate to organize, fight for, and liberate the oppressed.

5. Eradicate Economic Bondage

Finally, Jesus proclaims “the year of the Lord’s favor”—a reference to the biblical Jubilee, where debts were canceled every 50 years so that no person remained trapped in lifelong debt. He directly challenged the ancient economic structures that enriched the few while keeping the working poor in bondage—a principle that challenges our 21st-century debt system today.

Jesus and his contemporaries never voted, but they left us a framework to structure a more just society. As you prepare to vote, keep three practical truths in mind:

Politicians are not your friends. You may share history or affinity with a candidate, but once elected, their purpose is not companionship—it is to deliver resources to your community. Hold them accountable.

Vote strategically. Integrity in politics means choosing either the candidate who will do the most good, or the one who will cause the least harm.

Voting is foundational, but it is only one tool. Voting is the roux in the gumbo of this republic—it is learning your ABCs before taking a creative writing class. If you skip the basics, your foundation will be flawed.

To my fellow activists and protesters: Fixating on deconstruction without a clear plan for reconstruction is mere symbolism and performance. Voting is not the entire solution, but it is a necessary instrument for real material change.

Jesus did not vote, but he left us principles on how to vote today.

Be astute, be authentic, and stay woke. Uhuru Sasa (Freedom Now!

Rev. John E. Jackson

The Rev. Dr. John E. Jackson, Sr. Senior Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ-Gary, 1276 W. 20th Ave. Gary, IN. Contact the church at [email protected] or by phone at 219-944-0500.