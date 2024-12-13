Dick Allen elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

Former Chicago White Sox Most Valuable Player Dick Allen, the late seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star, has been elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Classic Era Committee.

Allen, who needed 75 percent of the votes from the 16-member Classic Baseball Era committee, received 13 out of a possible 16 votes (81 percent) to earn enshrinement in the Class of 2025. Along with Dave Parker, Allen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Cooperstown, N.Y.

“Dick Allen’s historic exploits during his seasons with the White Sox in 1972-74 enjoy a legendary, almost mythical status across this city and within the Sox organization even to this day,” said Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman. “Dick was just that good and that dominant in the batter’s box. His prodigious strength and jaw-dropping power are still talked about to this day. Dick’s 1972 Most Valuable Player-winning season remains one of the best ever produced by any player in a White Sox uniform, particularly his league-leading 37 home runs in what at the time was a very pitcher friendly ballpark. So much credit goes to Dick, Roland Hemond and Chuck Tanner for making his time in Chicago such a success. We send our congratulations to Willa, Richard Jr. and the entire Allen family as many White Sox fans join with them in applauding the Hall of Fame recognition for Dick.”

Allen spent three seasons with the White Sox from 1972-74, hitting .307/.398/.589 (374-1,218) with 71 doubles, nine triples, 85 home runs, 242 RBI, 213 runs scored and 189 walks over 348 games. He was named an American League All-Star in each of his three seasons with Chicago. During that three-year span, Allen ranked among the AL leaders in slugging percentage (1st), homers (2nd), batting average (2nd), on-base percentage (2nd) and RBI (T7th).

Named AL Most Valuable Player in 1972, Allen led the league in two of the three triple crown categories with 37 home runs and 113 RBI while finishing third with a .308 (156-506) batting average, .010 points behind the leader. At the time, Allen’s 37 homers set a White Sox single-season record, surpassing Bill Melton’s mark of 33 set in 1970 and 1971.

“It’s wonderful to see Dick get elected to Baseball’s Hall of Fame,” said Allen’s former teammate and White Sox TV analyst Steve Stone. “Being enshrined in Cooperstown is the ultimate individual honor for a player. It’s well deserved, and I’m sorry he’s not here to see this great honor.”

The Wampum, Pa. native played 15 years in the major leagues with Philadelphia (1963-69, ’75-76), St. Louis (1970), Los Angeles-NL (1971), the White Sox (1972-74) and Oakland (1977). He finished with a career .292/.378/.534 (1,848-6,332) slash line with 320 doubles, 79 triples, 351 home runs, 1,119 RBI, 1,099 runs scored and 894 walks in 1,749 games. Allen earned National League Rookie of the Year honors in 1964 and was named to the NL All-Star team in 1965-67 and 1970.

Allen passed away on December 7, 2020, at the age of 78.