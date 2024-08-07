DFSS launches 2024 scholarship for continuing education students

The City of Chicago Department of Family Services and Support (DFSS) is now accepting applications for the 2024 Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Scholarship Program in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. This program will award $230,000 in scholarships to eligible full-time students enrolled in continuing education or vocational training programs for the upcoming fall term. The scholarships are intended to cover expenses such as tuition, books, and other related educational costs as confirmed by the institution.

“DFSS is excited to offer the 2024 CSBG Scholarships as the cost of higher education can preclude so many young people from fulfilling their dreams,” said Brandie Knazze, Commissioner of DFSS.

“This financial support will provide young adults with access to higher education and opportunities for developing their skills and interests to put them on a path to continued scholastic achievement,” added Commissioner Knazze.

DFSS has established scholarships, supported by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, ranging from $1,000 to $5,000. These scholarships are exclusively available to full-time students enrolled in a college, university, or vocational training program during the fall semester of 2024.

To be eligible for this one-time scholarship, students must meet the following criteria:

Reside in the City of Chicago

Satisfy the program’s income requirements

Earned a high school diploma or its equivalent

Be enrolled full-time at an accredited post-secondary or vocational institution in the state of Illinois with verification provided by the institution.

For assistance with the application process and additional program information, DFSS is hosting a webinar on Monday, August 12th and August 19th at 10am. To register, or for additional information about the 2024 CBSG Scholarship Program, please send an email to [email protected].

To apply to the CSBG scholarship program and to learn about the income eligibility requirements, visit www.chicago.gov/fss/scholarship.com. Completed applications are due Friday, September 6th at 5pm CDT.