Development Corporation resumes operation in Northwest Indiana

About a year ago, Metropolitan Oasis CDC CEO Toya Robinson was preparing to close the doors of the organization that her father, the late Pastor Floyd Dumas, Sr., founded more than 30 years ago. The longstanding government contract that had been in place for decades was not renewed, and it appeared that the non-profit agency located in the heart of Midtown Gary would no longer provide counseling and other social services to youth and families in Gary and surrounding areas.
“I had accepted that this was the end and had begun to move on to pursue other endeavors, but God had other plans,” said Robinson. “I discovered that the journey was not over but rather moving in a different direction.”
Earlier this year, Robinson received word that the agency had won a new contract to operate the REFORM Family Preservation Program. According to the Indiana Department of Children Services (INDCS) website, the REFORM Family Preservation Program includes, “the assessment of the child/parent/family resulting in an appropriate service/treatment plan that is based on the assessed need. The clear goal for these services is to preserve the family and avoid the trauma of removal for the child, provided it is safe for them to remain with their identified caregiver.”
“I was ecstatic,” said Robinson. “I was excited for those staff members who would be able to return, and I was especially happy for the families we would be able to serve.”
The team at Metropolitan Oasis CDC is now practicing evidence-based models designed to assess, treat and restore broken families as one unit in a familiar dwelling. The agency’s previous contract revolved around removing a child from the home and providing services absent of the family unit.
“The REFORM program allows us to work with the entire family in a safe zone where they can collectively idea their issues then work together to solve them all with the guidance of a licensed professional from our team,” said Robinson.
With a global pandemic occurring in the midst of this new opportunity, Robinson and her team were determined to forge ahead. Staff members currently work remotely while conducting counseling and other wraparound services in the homes of clients. Protective precautions are taken for every visit including social distancing, disinfecting and mandatory face coverings.
With the new services also came a new vision for the organization. Robinson shares that going forward, Metropolitan Oasis CDC will be known as “Oasis.” The agency’s rebranding initiative includes a new logo, which has been completed along with updated printed materials and a new website which is under construction.
“With Oasis embarking on a new chapter, we thought it was the perfect time to freshen up our brand,” said Robinson. “Our community can still expect exceptional service from our team with a commitment to positively impact the families and communities we serve.”
For more information about Oasis and its programs, contact Robinson at trobinson@metropolitanoasiscdc.org or call 219-381-4537.
