Details sparse in New Mexico State Police killing of unarmed Black man

Rodney Applewhite, 25, was driving through New Mexico recently on his way to Arizona to spend Thanksgiving with his mother and other family members.
Just outside Los Lunas, on the last leg of a trip that started in South Bend, Ind., a New Mexico State Police officer attempted to pull Applewhite over for what was described as a traffic stop.
It was 8:32 a.m. Nov. 19, a state police news release said. About 10 minutes later, two state troopers tried to arrest Applewhite. When an altercation occurred with the first officer, the second officer shot Applewhite, firing “at least one round,” state police said.
“I can’t sleep, I can’t eat. I’m heartbroken,” Applewhite’s mother, Katrina Cox, said by phone. “Why is it always shoot to kill? Because he’s tall and he’s a Black man?”
Cox said she did not find out about her son’s death until nine hours later. At that point, Applewhite was overdue to arrive in Phoenix, and they were worried when he hadn’t answered calls. When his aunt saw an online news report about a shooting on a New Mexico highway, she sent it to Applewhite’s sister and his mom.
“My aunt thought it couldn’t be him, because the man was dead and we hadn’t heard from the police,” said Baysia Cox, Applewhite’s sister. “But I knew it was Rodney when I saw that it was his car.”
At about 5 p.m. Applewhite’s mother called state police but was told she needed to email them proof of her identification before they could speak with her. She did so, and then spoke to Officer Charles Volk.
Hoping for more information, Katrina called again the morning of Nov. 20 and was told the police would follow up with the family. But since then, they’ve heard nothing. As of Saturday night, state police had not even released Applewhite’s name.
In a Nov. 24 email to Searchlight New Mexico, state police said they had no new details to provide, adding the shooting was under investigation. Family members have been left with only the barest details offered in a news release.
“We just want the truth, and to know everything was done the correct way,” Baysia Cox said. “But we haven’t heard anything, and it just didn’t feel right to us.”
According to the statement, Applewhite was driving his gray Chrysler 200 on the Manzano Expressway, a barren two-lane road east of Interstate 25, when the first officer tried to pull him over.
He fled and the state police pursued him, using tire-deflation devices to try to stop him.
About seven minutes later, a dispatcher described his whereabouts and the two officers involved in the shooting incident found him standing outside the car. When they tried to take him into custody, Applewhite resisted arrest and grabbed one officer’s gun, the report said. The second officer shot and killed him.
Excessive use of force is a serious problem today in New Mexico law enforcement, as abuses of power always have been, Davis said. “If you ask communities of color, they’ll tell you it’s been bad for 100 years, or 300 years. We give officers an awesome amount of power to use force, and too often they abuse that force.”
There have been 114 fatal police shootings in New Mexico since 2015, according to a Washington Post database. Body cameras, which help document possible law enforcement abuses, were used in only 16 of those cases, the data show.
Searchlight New Mexico asked state police for body camera recordings of the Applewhite shooting; no response was received.
Applewhite was on probation, stemming from an incident in 2015, when two of his friends robbed a drug dealer during a party, carrying an unloaded gun. Applewhite was waiting outside in the getaway car. At the time, he was in the National Guard and attending college at Indiana University, South Bend.
“He knew he was on probation and just freaked out. You know, [with] police behind you. Anyone would freak out,” his mother said, referring to the disproportionate numbers of Black men who have been killed by police officers.
Since January of this year, Applewhite had been working two jobs — at a factory in Elkhart, Ind., as well as at a Mexican restaurant, Hacienda, in Elkhart.
“He was just trying to figure out how he could change his life so he wouldn’t end up back in jail,” said Rhamon Mallard, a close friend of Applewhite’s.
“The thing that I really didn’t like about the police report,” Mallard added, “is that they didn’t want to put his name out there. But they did say that he was a criminal.”
Over Facebook, one of Applewhite’s Hacienda co-workers described how much she appreciated him, passing along a message she got from him when they first met.
“I drive a forklift in Elkhart for a carpet company and I plan on doing online classes for accounting and finance because I’m really good with numbers,” Applewhite wrote her. “I like to play basketball and write poems on my free time. I’m a firm believer that beauty and riches comes within. LOL I’m an open but closed book.”
Instead of celebrating Thanksgiving with him, Applewhite’s family was answering call after call from loved ones across the country and beginning to organize his funeral.
“I’ve lost my only sibling,” his sister said. “What am I supposed to be thankful for?”
