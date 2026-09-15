Destiny Outreach Marks Milestone Year

Hollywood producer and Chicago native Danita Patterson is marking a milestone year for Destiny Outreach’s Dreams & Destiny® Entertainment Industry Apprenticeship Program, which provides young people with paid pathways into film, television and entertainment careers.
Destiny Outreach® will celebrate the graduation of Cohorts 3 and 4 on Sunday, September 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Claudia Cassidy Theater inside the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.
The graduation caps the program’s inaugural year, during which four cohorts provided 80 apprenticeships through partnerships with 30 work host sites across Chicagoland.
Created by Patterson, a South Side native who built a career in Hollywood, the program serves youth and young adults ages 16 to 24 through paid work experience, mentorship, professional training and industry exposure.
Apprentices gained hands-on experience with a Disney pilot, WVON, the Stellar Awards, CAN-TV, an independent television pilot and an upcoming film at CineCity Studios.
Participants completed more than 2,568 hours of industry training, while Cohorts 1 through 3 logged approximately 11,400 hours of paid work experience. More than $240,000 in wages have been distributed to apprentices.
“Our Dreams & Destiny® EIAP program was designed to do more than open a door, it was built to make sure young people are prepared to walk through ‘major league’ doors and succeed,” Patterson said.
“Chicago has tremendous talent, and our goal is to help develop that talent, connect it to real opportunity and build a vibrant workforce pipeline that can continue for generations.”
The program has reached young people from more than 10 Cook County communities and connected them with about 30 facilitators and entertainment industry veterans.
“Chicago is on the cusp of elevating its entertainment sector,” said Chicago Film Office Deputy Commissioner Natasha Olguin, who praised Destiny Outreach for helping build an entertainment workforce pipeline through training, mentorship and career opportunities.
Earlier this year, Patterson also produced the second annual Day of Destiny Entertainment Summit, bringing apprentices together with entertainment professionals including actor Harry Lennix and executives and producers associated with Paramount Pictures, All American, Bel-Air, Hoarders and BRON Studios.
The September 13 graduation recognizes Cohorts 3 and 4 while highlighting the growth of a pilot program that has already earned an extension.
For Patterson, the program brings her Hollywood experience home to Chicago while helping a new generation gain the skills, relationships and opportunities needed to turn entertainment aspirations into careers.
Destiny Outreach Marks Milestone Year
Hollywood producer and Chicago native Danita Patterson is marking a milestone year for Destiny Outreach’s Dreams & Destiny® Entertainment Industry Apprenticeship Program, which provides young people with paid pathways into film, television and entertainment careers.
Destiny Outreach® will celebrate the graduation of Cohorts 3 and 4 on Sunday, September 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Claudia Cassidy Theater inside the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.
The graduation caps the program’s inaugural year, during which four cohorts provided 80 apprenticeships through partnerships with 30 work host sites across Chicagoland.
Created by Patterson, a South Side native who built a career in Hollywood, the program serves youth and young adults ages 16 to 24 through paid work experience, mentorship, professional training and industry exposure.
Apprentices gained hands-on experience with a Disney pilot, WVON, the Stellar Awards, CAN-TV, an independent television pilot and an upcoming film at CineCity Studios.
Participants completed more than 2,568 hours of industry training, while Cohorts 1 through 3 logged approximately 11,400 hours of paid work experience. More than $240,000 in wages have been distributed to apprentices.
“Our Dreams & Destiny® EIAP program was designed to do more than open a door, it was built to make sure young people are prepared to walk through ‘major league’ doors and succeed,” Patterson said.
“Chicago has tremendous talent, and our goal is to help develop that talent, connect it to real opportunity and build a vibrant workforce pipeline that can continue for generations.”
The program has reached young people from more than 10 Cook County communities and connected them with about 30 facilitators and entertainment industry veterans.
“Chicago is on the cusp of elevating its entertainment sector,” said Chicago Film Office Deputy Commissioner Natasha Olguin, who praised Destiny Outreach for helping build an entertainment workforce pipeline through training, mentorship and career opportunities.
Earlier this year, Patterson also produced the second annual Day of Destiny Entertainment Summit, bringing apprentices together with entertainment professionals including actor Harry Lennix and executives and producers associated with Paramount Pictures, All American, Bel-Air, Hoarders and BRON Studios.
The September 13 graduation recognizes Cohorts 3 and 4 while highlighting the growth of a pilot program that has already earned an extension.
For Patterson, the program brings her Hollywood experience home to Chicago while helping a new generation gain the skills, relationships and opportunities needed to turn entertainment aspirations into careers.