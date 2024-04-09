Despite high property taxes, Illinois legislators eye increases

Photo credit: Canva

Despite Illinois having among the highest property taxes in the country, Illinois legislators are advancing measures that would allow for more property tax increases.

Illinoisans already pay the second highest property taxes in the country, behind New Jersey, according to MoneyGeek.

Thursday in Springfield, the House Revenue and Finance Committee advanced several measures that would allow for increases in property tax levies. House Bill 1075 would allow villages and townships to increase theirs for museums. Illinois Municipal League Executive Director Brad Cole supported the museum levy.

He said it’s a scary message with Illinois already having high property taxes and there needs to be a course reversal.

“We’ve got to figure out ways to put caps on total increases, create opportunities for seniors, whether it’s increasing the eligibility for freezes and just keeping taxes low,” Sosnowski said. “That’s what we gotta do to keep people here and to bring people to Illinois.”

Legislators return to Springfield this week to continue spring session.

