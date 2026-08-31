Des Plaines woman wins $2 million top prize on $20 instant lottery ticket from neighborhood store

A stop at her neighborhood store turned into a $2 million payday for one Illinois Lottery player.

The winner, who opted to remain anonymous under the name ‘Lady Luck,’ purchased the winning ticket at ZJ’s Pantry Plus Liquors, located at 699 N. Wolf Rd. in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Lady Luck won the $2 million top prize on a $20 $2,000,000 Maximum Multiplier Instant Ticket.

“I couldn’t believe I won, especially from a store I frequent,” said Lady Luck. “I’ve won $10,000 in the past, but this is my first top prize.”

Lady Luck’s winning moment happened while she was still at the store.

“I usually wait until I get home, but for some reason, I decided to scratch off the ticket right then and there,” she recalled.

When she saw the prize amount, she knew she had to make sure it was real.

“I was flabbergasted when I saw so many zeros,” said Lady Luck. “You bet I scanned that ticket to make sure it was a winner. I even asked my brothers to double-check so I knew I wasn’t just seeing things.”

With her $2 million prize, Lady Luck plans to invest in a new house and take a well-deserved vacation.

“I just feel so blessed from this win,” she said. “I’m going to treat myself — a trip to the Big Apple sounds like a perfect celebration.”

For selling the winning ticket, ZJ’s Pantry Plus Liquors will receive a $20,000 retailer selling bonus, equal to one percent of the prize amount.

So far this year, Illinois Lottery players have won more than 37 million Instant Tickets, totalling over $1 billion in prizes.

The Illinois Lottery currently offers a range of Instant Tickets priced from $1 to $50, available at approximately 7,000 retail locations across Illinois.

Instant Tickets b-roll, available for use by the media, download here.

The Illinois Lottery reminds players to play for fun, not funds. Be Smart, Play Smart®. Must be 18 or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.