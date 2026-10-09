“Derecho: A Different Kind of Wind” at the heart of “STILL HERE”

Acclaimed gospel artists DeAndre Patterson, Kim McFarland and Tim White will join West Side Theatre Guild artists, students and community voices on Friday, October 16, for STILL HERE: An Evening of Reflection, Remembrance & Song, a free community arts presentation opening the Guild’s 30th Anniversary Season at the Mark Spencer Auditorium in Gary.

The evening will feature Stellar Award-nominated gospel recording artist and radio personality DeAndre Patterson and acclaimed vocalist and recording artist Kim McFarland. Award-winning gospel recording artist Tim White will serve as host, with Jana Bonds joining the evening and moderating its community reflection conversation.

Patterson is a Stellar Award nominated recording artist and radio personality. McFarland’s career includes work with the Soul Children of Chicago, Vanessa Bell Armstrong and Donald Lawrence. White is an award-winning recording artist and leader of the Stellar Award-nominated group Tim White and Refocused.

At the heart of STILL HERE is DERECHO: A Different Kind of Wind, an original one-act play written and directed by Mark Spencer. Inspired by the human experiences surrounding the August storm and prolonged power outages in Northwest Indiana, the play captures a slice of life during extraordinary days as familiar routines disappear and neighbors increasingly find themselves depending upon one another.

As ordinary routines give way to darkness, heat, uncertainty and scarcity, neighbors who once lived largely separate lives begin depending on one another in unexpected ways. Inspired by the experiences surrounding the August 2026 derecho, the play explores what happens when the lights go out and people are left to discover what still connects them.

Derecho cast pictured in a scene from the pay. (l-r), Ben Clement, Rose Simmons, Passion Jefferson, Kayleb Nelson and Savannah G. Morales.

“The storm gave us the circumstances, but the people gave us the story,” Spencer said. “What stayed with me were the ordinary ways people cared for one another during extraordinary days. STILL HERE gives us an opportunity to remember those moments through theatre, reflection and music.”

The production features Rose Simmons, Passion Jefferson, Kayleb Nelson and Ben Clement, with Trina Robinson, Savannah G. Morales and Darryl Crockett, along with students of the West Side Theatre Guild. The expanded company reflects the intergenerational neighborhood at the center of the play and the larger community spirit of the evening.

The theatrical production is supported by a creative team that includes Ann Davis, scenic designer, and Phoenix Ballentine, lighting designer, and Claude Kelly III, sound designer.

Jana Bonds, station manager WYCA radio, will moderate a community reflection featuring Pastors Eric Boone, Pharis Evans Jr., Dexter Harris and Royce Thompson, bringing together voices of perspective, faith and community experience within the evening’s broader artistic program.

Doors open at 5 PM; program begins at 6pm in the Mark Spencer Auditorium at West Side High School, 900 Gerry St., Gary.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Free tickets are available at the following community locations:

West Side Leadership Academy, Main Office — 900 Gerry Street, Gary, IN 46404

Beautiful Things Gallery Floral And Gift Shop — 4335 Broadway, Gary, IN 46409

Gary YWCA — 150 W. 15th Avenue, Gary, IN 46407

Urban League of Northwest Indiana — 3101 Broadway, Gary, IN 46409

Eventbrite.com