Deputy’s Killing Of Black Man Outside His Home Ruled A Homicide

Casey Goodson, 23, was returning from the dentist with food for his family when a sheriff’s deputy shot him multiple times, his family’s attorneys have said.

By Nina Golgowski, Huff Post

A 23-year-old Black man who was fatally shot outside of his Ohio home by a sheriff’s deputy last week was the victim of homicide, a preliminary autopsy report has determined.

Casey Goodson of Columbus died Friday from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s final report is expected in 12 to 14 weeks.

Goodson, who had a concealed carry license, was returning home from a dentist appointment with Subway sandwiches for his family when the deputy gunned him down on his doorstep, an attorney representing the family said in a statement.

In Goodson’s final moments, his family said he staggered inside his home and fell to the ground where he died, leaving his house keys hanging in the door behind him. Goodson’s 72-year-old grandmother and two toddlers near the door found him as he lay dying, the statement read.