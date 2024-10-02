Department on Aging Announces Roundtables to Discuss Aging Issues and Priorities

State aging officials are holding a series of roundtable discussions—open to service providers, older adults, family caregivers, and the public—to help shape the future of policymaking, service delivery, and investment priorities to meet the needs of a growing older adult population.

“As a requirement of the federal Older Americans Act, Illinois periodically submits a State Plan on Aging, detailing goals, strategies, and objectives to help older Illinoisans live long and healthy lives,” said Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) Acting Director Mary Killough. “Creating this plan is a collaborative process, and we look forward to engaging stakeholders and residents across the state over the next several months.”

Leaders from the state Department on Aging and regional Area Agencies on Aging will convene a dozen roundtable discussions statewide to inform the development of Illinois’ 2026-2028 State Plan on Aging, a strategic framework to improve and promote quality of life for older adults, their families, and caregivers. The most recent state plan was completed in July 2021 and extends through federal fiscal year 2025.

As IDoA begins development of its next state plan, expected to be published in draft form in early 2025, aging officials are seeking public input on the types of supports and resources that are needed to address older adults’ concerns and priorities. Older adults, their families, and caregivers are invited to share their feedback during a roundtable discussion in their area:

Dixon

Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Lee County Council on Aging

100 W. 2nd St. in Dixon

RSVP to [email protected], [email protected], or by calling 815-226-4901

Chicago

Thursday, Oct. 3 from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Southeast (Atlas) Senior Center

1767 E. 79th St. in Chicago

RSVP by calling 312-747-0189

Maywood

Monday, Oct. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Masonic Temple, 2nd floor

200 S. Fifth Ave. in Maywood

RSVP to [email protected] or by calling 708-383-0258

Aurora

Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Prisco Community Center

150 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora

RSVP to AgeGuide staff by calling 630-293-5990

To RSVP for a roundtable, please contact the host site coordinator. RSVPs are requested but not required. If you require language interpretation or any other accommodation, please note that in your RSVP.

About IDoA: IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/ or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.