Department of Revenue reminds taxpayers that April 15 filing deadline is quickly approaching

Eligible Illinois Taxpayers Can Use IRS’ Direct File Program this Year

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers that the Tuesday, April 15 deadline is quickly approaching for filing 2024 state individual income tax returns. The agency began accepting and processing individual income tax returns on January 27, the same date the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) began accepting federal returns.

“We encourage taxpayers to file electronically and choose direct deposit in order to ensure the fastest processing and issuance of any refunds,” IDOR Director David Harris said.

Illinois is participating in the free IRS Direct File program this year. Eligible Illinois taxpayers can use the program to file their 2024 federal returns directly with the IRS. Federal return information can then be transferred into MyTax Illinois, to file Illinois individual income taxes at no cost. Direct File eligibility can be confirmed by visiting https://directfile.irs.gov.

“IRS Direct File offers free federal tax return filing, step-by-step guidance, and real-time online support,” Harris said. “Eligible taxpayers can then use the verified Direct File information from a federal return to file their state taxes for free at My Tax Illinois, not only saving time but also reducing the likelihood of errors.”

In addition to free filing of Form IL-1040 through My Tax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and when necessary, amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free Illinois return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks.

In 2024, IDOR received a total of close to 6.2 million IL-1040 returns. Of those received, just under 5.7 million were filed electronically, or 91.5%. Individuals may also choose to file using tax-prep software, a tax professional, or the paper Form IL-1040.

Taxpayers who cannot file their Illinois individual income tax return (Form IL-1040) by the April 15 deadline are automatically granted a six-month extension. For those who file on a calendar-year basis, the new due date is October 15, 2025.

Please note that an extension to file does not extend the time to pay. If taxes are owed, taxpayers must pay the amount due by April 15, 2025, to avoid penalties and interest. If taxpayers are unable to file a tax return and owe taxes, they may use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals.

IDOR’s taxpayer assistance numbers are available for tax-related inquiries without having to wait for an agent. To receive assistance, taxpayers may call 1-800-732-8866 or 217-782-3336. Free language assistance for Limited English Proficiency (LEP) individuals is available.

IDOR will have extended telephone hours with representatives on hand to assist taxpayers with any last-minute questions on Monday, April 14, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2025 tax season, please visit IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov.