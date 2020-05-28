Denny’s Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program to Host Virtual Commencement

Denny’s awarded $300,000 in scholarships during the 2019 Hungry for Education (HFE) scholarship season. On May 28, Denny’s will celebrate the scholarship winners and 2020 graduates who shared their ideas on how Denny’s can help fight childhood hunger

What: Spurred by Denny’s commitment to education, the company and its scholarship program are hosting an entirely virtual commencement ceremony for Denny’s 2019 Hungry for Education™ scholarship winners and 2020 graduates to celebrate their admirable advocacy in working to end childhood hunger.

Hosted by comedian Akintunde and co-hosted by radio personality Sybil Wilkes, the ceremony will allow these students their moment to shine. Denny’s executives will also make remarks and recognize the pivotal work the winners have done on behalf of ending childhood hunger.

Denny’s Hungry for Education™ (HFE) is a scholarship program that recognizes and rewards students who show initiative and creativity in helping Denny’s fight childhood hunger. Partnering with 11 leading, non-profit, minority advocacy organizations, Denny’s awarded over $300,000 in scholarships this year to deserving elementary, high school and college students.

“We are honored to reward and congratulate these selfless students who’ve shown their commitment and passion to eradicating childhood hunger and lending their giving spirits to this cause,” said Denny’s CEO John Miller. “We can’t wait to see what the future holds for these bright stars.”

When: Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ET (private ceremony)

How to Watch:

Ceremony will be available to view on May 29 at www.dennyshungryforeducation.com after the initial private ceremony

Who:

Comedian and host Akintunde Warnock

Co-host radio personality Sybil Wilkes, formerly of the Tom Joyner Morning Show

Surprise celebrity commencement keynote

Remarks made by Denny’s executives John Miller, John Dillon, April Kelly-Drummond and Clyde Rucker

Performance by Howard University “Showtime” Marching Band