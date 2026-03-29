Today most observant people are aware that nature’s language includes the doctrine of opposites. Everything has its opposing concept. This is one of the reasons for the continuing skirmishes between the world’s people and the proliferation of wars.

This situation can readily be seen in all interactions between people. It is the foundation of racism, sexism, and just about every other “ism” characteristic of the human family. And it is one of the main reasons why the human family has problems getting along with each other.

The growing chasm between Democrats and Republicans is basically another manifestation of the fact that life as we know it is bifurcated; the outcome of this distressing trend promises to further exacerbate the problematic relationship that currently exists between those two branches of political governance. Interestingly, the opposite sides of this political fence have devolved into feuds. As a result, there is a giant schism between the two groups. They have given each other derogatory names. Among these are “Demorats” and “Repuglicans.” These derogatory names provide clues regarding the animosity between the groups.

On a related note, President Donald Trump ascended to office with the support of a cushion in the ever-present machinations of his MAGA sycophants. Lately, it seems apparent that he is losing some of the MAGA support that he enjoyed. This has created even deeper problems with his base.

The lesson that the Trump administration, along with everyone else, should heed is that differing groups look at the problematic aspects of life differently. This can cause the forfeiture of opportunities for agreements or for developing programs and projects that have the capacity to benefit everyone in a society, and not just those that “kiss the ring.”

Unfortunately, our humanity gets compromised when we lose sight of the way others see us and themselves. We will not progress as a species until we realize that all life is complementary… we need each other… we fit together like hand and glove. The challenge is, however, that things will go to “hades in a handbasket” as long as we refuse to understand that we need each other; that our planet is a host to diversity.

One of the main things that can restore balance to our lives on this blue-green world is for us to realize that diversity is a real strength; it is like our bodies—we would not be able to function if we had eyes only, or ears only, etc.; it takes a village to bring our world to balance.

What is it that keeps people apart from reaching the very logical conclusion that we need each other? One of the problems is connected with authoritarianism. Some people just want to have it all but don’t want to share. In other words, human selfishness is one of the biggest problems that we have as a race and species.

One more concern: our society is set up in such a way that citizens are being deliberately manipulated. They know that knowledge is power, and this power goes a long way to control what happens in society. Interestingly, the current adoption of AI technology is a move that will determine the outcomes of those who are not technologically proficient. That issue will adversely impact most citizens, and this is across racial and ethnic boundaries.

Finally, for those who don’t see a problem with the current structure of society, consider this: as long as oligarchs control society, people without financial security stand to lose whatever safety nets are available. A strong clue in this regard can be seen by the fact that millions of American jobs have been lost to technological development. This trend is especially deleterious when it impacts illiterate or nontechnical people. They will be left out of the loop in the long run. Because of this, there may come a time when race won’t matter that much because technology will serve as the gatekeeper. In that case, it won’t make a difference if you’re Democrat or Republican; the only thing that will matter will be economic viability, in which we will all be impacted.

Aluta continua.