Democrats seek to project picture of unity, contrast to Rauner, Trump

Ten months before Illinois’ 2022 primary elections, Democrats from across the state descended on the capital city for the annual political events that coincide with the Illinois State Fair as an election kickoff.

Party leaders at the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association brunch delivered a message of unity and stark contrast with Republicans, including former Gov. Bruce Rauner and former President Donald Trump.

“We Democrats understand what’s at stake – government leadership in crisis. Decisive leadership. Roll up your sleeves leadership. …” said Kristina Zahorik, IDCCA president, at the brunch. “That’s what Illinoisans want, and that’s what we do as Democrats in electing our leaders. … So whatever you may read in the press, Democrats in Illinois are united. There’s too much at stake to be divided.”

Democratic unity was in question in the lead-up to the first major party event organized under the new Democratic Party of Illinois Chair, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, a U.S. Congresswoman, from suburban Matteson.

Gov. JB Pritzker supported Chicago Alderwoman Michelle Harris, a rival candidate, for the DPI chair position vacated by former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan. But Kelly won the post in a narrow vote by county chairs in March.