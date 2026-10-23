Democrats seek gains in Republican-controlled Indiana Senate

Only a handful of races are truly competitive in this year’s Indiana Senate elections, with most of the money flowing to a northwest Indiana district and a suburban Indianapolis contest.

Democrats are hoping to flip Senate District 1 and Senate District 31 in a national environment working against Republicans who now hold a 40-10 supermajority in the Senate.

“When one party has essentially called all the shots for over 20 years and things are not going well there’s only one group to blame. And I think people are ready for change at the national level, and, of course, at the state level,” said Evan Robbins, executive director of the Indiana Democratic Party.

“I think whether it’s the secretary of state’s office or some of these down ballot state Senate races, people are really just sick and tired of corruption, especially at a time when they’re when they’re hurting and struggling to keep up with bills, and that seems to be the issue we’re hearing about the most.”

Senate District 1 is an open seat after Republican Trevor De Vries defeated incumbent Sen. Dan Dernulc in the GOP primary with a boost from President Donald Trump’s endorsement over Dernulc’s vote against congressional redistricting last year. The district covers parts of Lake County, including Highland, Griffith, Schererville, Dyer and St. John. De Vries, an insurance broker, faces union electrician Scott Houldieson, a Democrat. They have not debated or even met at a candidate forum.

“The conversation at the doors has always been around energy choice for us in northwest Indiana,” De Vries said. “People are really fed up with NIPSCO and the monopoly we have.”

De Vries noted that many people didn’t even see their bills go down even with having their power out for two weeks following devastating August storms.

Overall he said the message from his campaign is about affordability and having government live within its means.

When pressed, De Vries said he would support congressional redistricting in 2027 if Republicans try again but maintained it is not a topic of concern among the district’s voters.

The Senate Democrat Committee, the campaign finance arm of the caucus, has contributed $357,000 to candidates since June 1 and at least $273,000 has gone to Houldieson, who has held leadership roles with his United Auto Workers local.

“I’m a working guy… I know what working families are going through.

I’ve lived it myself,” Houldieson said. “I know that our voices are not being heard directly from. That’s the difference I can make. Bring a direct voice of working people to the chamber.

The Highland resident has recently focused much of his campaign on recent frustrations with NIPSCO service in Indiana, from reliability to cost.

The Senate Majority Campaign Committee, the Republican campaign group, has given at least $289,000 to De Vries.

De Vries ran heavily on Trump’s endorsement in the primary, but it hasn’t been highlighted in his television ads for the general election in the district where the current Republican senator won with 52% four years ago.

In a recent statewide poll, Trump is underwater with a 54% disapproval rating in Indiana. National polls also show Trump’s approval dropping.

Houldieson said during the primary his opponent had large “Trump-endorsed” signs up that are “nowhere to be found now. He’s definitely running away from Trump now.”

De Vries, 30, said the race has always been about “getting good conservative values back here in Indiana.”

“President Trump’s endorsement has never been the number one reason why I ran, or kind of the number one selling point for a lot of people,” he said. “A lot of people are as excited about having a strong young conservative who’s willing to step up and do the fight at a young age, compared to you know other folks that were on the ballot.”

Another race attracting attention is Senate District 31, which covers northeastern Marion County and parts of Hamilton County including Fishers.

Sen. Kyle Walker, R-Lawrence, opted not to seek reelection after a bitter divide on mid-cycle redistricting.

Republican Juanita Albright faces Democrat Kerry Forestal in what might be the tightest race this cycle.

Albright is a doctor at Ascension St. Vincent in Fishers and in 2022 won election to the Hamilton Southeastern School Board. Her campaign messaging has focused on government living within its means. She also promised to tackle rising housing, grocery, prescription and healthcare costs

“I’ve spent my career earning people’s trust by listening before acting,” she said on her campaign site. “As a state senator, I will do the same, hearing out your concerns, your priorities, and everything that matters most to you, because I will always put my community first.”

Forestal has spent his career in law enforcement He is currently in his second term as the elected Marion County sheriff. He previously worked as a deputy for the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and was U.S. marshal for much of Indiana during President Barack Obama’s administration.

He would prioritize lowering healthcare and childcare costs; strengthening penalties for repeat, violent and sex offenders and fully funding public schools.

““The teachers go in there every day. They’re molding the minds of the next generation. They should be getting paid first,” Forestal told Mirror Indy.

The Senate Majority Campaign Committee has given Albright almost $300,000 in recent months. Meanwhile, Forestal is the only other candidate besides Houldieson to receive money from the Indiana Senate Democrat Committee, at $84,000.

Forestal has criticized Albright’s support from a group that works to ban books, Christian conservatives and those who are pushing data centers. Meanwhile Albright has released an ad about problems at the Marion County Jail under Forestal’s leadership.

Niki has covered the Indiana Statehouse since 1999, including six governors. She has been honored by the Society of Professional Journalists and Hoosier State Press Association for stories on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, criminal justice issues and more. She also is a regular on Indiana Week in Review, a weekly public television rundown of news. She shifts her career to helm a staff of four and ensure Hoosiers know what’s really happening on the state level.

This story was originally published by Indiana Capital Chronicle and is republished by the Crusader under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0). The story has been edited for Crusader style. Indiana Capital Chronicle: indianacapitalchronicle.com