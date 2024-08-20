Democrats Honor President Biden’s Legacy on Night One of Democratic National Convention

Night One featured those who know President Biden’s dedication to America best

On the first night of the Democratic National Convention, Democrats honored President Biden’s legacy of delivering for the American people. Throughout the night, voices from across the coalition came together to uplift his historic record of accomplishments: lowering costs for the middle class, rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, and defending our democracy at home and abroad – a record that Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will continue to build on.

Speakers on night one included those who know President Biden best and some of his strongest allies who have been by his side in the fight for the soul of the nation. Senators Raphael Warnock and Chris Coons highlighted the President’s leadership and shared stories of how in public and in private, President Biden never backed down from his vision for a brighter America where everyone has a fair shot. Dr. Jill Biden and Ashley Biden discussed how President Biden has spent every day of his career with an unwavering dedication to the American people and spoke to the most important job of his life, his commitment to his family.

The successes of the Biden-Harris Administration will be front and center throughout all four days of the Democratic National Convention. The Harris-Walz ticket is running with a clear vision to build on those successes, providing a powerful contrast to Donald Trump, who only fights for himself. They know the measure of a leader is not who you beat down, it is who you lift up. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz have both spent their lives lifting people up and that is how they will lead this country as the next President and Vice President of the United States.