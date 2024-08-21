Democrats Celebrate ‘Coming Together’ with Roll Call on Day Two of Democratic National Convention

Return of the in-person roll call marks a celebration as Democrats come together in Chicago, honor the Biden-Harris record, and uplift the Harris-Walz vision for the future

On night two of the Democratic National Convention, Democrats celebrated Coming Together, a roll call celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz’s historic nomination.

During the roll call, all 57 delegations delivered remarks and cast ceremonial votes for Vice President Harris and Governor Tim Walz as the Democratic nominees for President and Vice President of the United States, a powerful symbol of the party’s diversity, unity, and overwhelming support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Coming Together marks a return to the arena as Democrats gather for the first in-person convention in eight years. The roll call was more than just a ceremony – it celebrated the accomplishments of the last four years and outlined a brighter vision for the future.

In 2020, the Democratic National Convention, in the midst of a global pandemic, reimagined the roll call across America, showcasing delegates and special guests in their home states to bring the country together, even when we had to be apart. This year’s roll call built on those innovations, utilizing compelling live shots, visual effects, and remote shots from watch parties in Oakland, CA and Minneapolis, MN to showcase the diversity and beauty of America as millions rally around the Harris-Walz ticket.

The roll call highlighted the past, present, and future of the Democratic Party. It began with President Biden’s home state of Delaware, paying tribute to his historic presidency and symbolizing the passing of the torch to the next generation of Democratic leadership. The historic roll call concluded with celebratory speeches by the state delegations of California and Minnesota, representing Vice President Harris and Governor Walz’s home states, sending them off into the final stretch to victory.

Vice President Harris made a surprise appearance live from her rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to thank the thousands of delegates who pledged their support for the Vice President and Governor Walz.

Here are some of the highlights from Coming Together, the roll call celebration of Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz’s nomination:

Senator Chris Coons and Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester represented President Biden’s home state of Delaware

West Virginia’s roll call was led by the youngest and oldest members of their state delegation

Georgia’s delegation was joined by rapper Lil’ Jon who made a surprise appearance on the convention floor

A live DJ on stage played songs selected to represent each of the 57 delegations and Americans from all walks of life

North Carolina’s roll call was led by the state party chair, Anderson Clayton, the youngest state party chair in the country

Democratic governors from across the country joined their state delegations as they pledged their support for the Harris-Walz ticket

Vice President Harris officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for President on August 6 after receiving a majority of votes on the virtual roll call.