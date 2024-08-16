Democratic National Convention Reveals 2024 Convention Stage

Mayor Brandon Johnson and United Center CEO Terry Savarise Joined Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, Democratic National Convention Chair Minyon Moore, and Executive Director Alex Hornbrook to Celebrate

Today, City of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and United Center CEO Terry Savarise joined Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, Convention Chair Minyon Moore, and Executive Director Alex Hornbrook to unveil the stage for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. This unveiling marks the final milestone in convention planners’ work to transform the arena into the most open, accessible, and inclusive convention in history. Next week, as Democrats gather at the United Center to rally behind the Harris-Walz ticket and celebrate the Biden-Harris administration’s historic record of accomplishments, they will experience a convention like never before.

​​The arena production design is the culmination of months of planning and attention to detail. Every inch of the arena setting was meticulously and deliberately thought through, designed to be an interactive and immersive experience that will make attendees feel welcome and fully engaged.

“A week from now, the city will be electrified again when they send a woman to the White House who is understanding of the interests of the working people in this country,” said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. “This is about securing the future of America, where sons and daughters and grandparents around the globe, but particularly here in the United States of America, get to see the reflection of their being as well as their values in Vice President Kamala Harris.”

“At the 2024 convention, we will get the opportunity to showcase the accomplishments of Democrats, led by the Biden-Harris administration, in our efforts to unify the nation, rebuild our economy and infrastructure, and safeguard the hopes and dreams of the American people,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison. “Then we’ll formally pass the torch to Vice President

Harris and Governor Tim Walz as they lay out their vision for our nation.”

“Our convention will show the country who Democrats are and what electing the Harris-Walz ticket means for our future and our freedoms,” said Minyon Moore, Democratic National Convention Chair. “We will build on the biggest, broadest, and most diverse coalition in history. The electricity you feel in this room today will be magnified by the millions of Americans watching and participating all across the country.”

“For over a year, you’ve heard our team say that we were building the literal and figurative stage for our nominees – well, now, it is my pleasure to report that the stage is built and ready to host an electric convention,” said Alex Hornbrook, Executive Director of the Democratic National Convention Committee. “I want to thank our Co-Executive Producers Ricky Kirshner and Stephanie Cutter, Executive In Charge of Production Lisa Geers, Bruce Rodgers of Tribe Design and their teams as well as the hundreds of skilled union stagehands and technicians who worked tirelessly to bring their vision to life.”

“In just a few short days, delegates from across the nation will gather as millions of people around the world watch the Democratic National Convention program on this very stage. We’re no stranger to hosting amazing events. We host over 200 events annually each year, including the 1996 Democratic National Convention, when I was the United Center’s Operations Director,” said Terry Savarise, CEO of the United Center. “Of all the events I’ve witnessed firsthand in this arena, I can tell you that I have never seen the arena look like this, and it’s thanks to the immense efforts by so many people who worked behind the scenes to build this stage.”

The 2024 Democratic National Convention arena is making history in other ways too. For the first time in convention history, an ADA-compliant ramp has been built to provide direct access to the convention floor. This custom, first-of-its-kind ramp at the United Center will ensure that delegates, media, volunteers, and guests who require accommodations are able to access the convention floor, ensuring that everyone can experience this convention in full.