Demetres Evans dies at 66–spiritual son of Rev. Augustus Bailey

Viewing services for Demetres Evans, 66, a Chicago Department of Health employee who died on Wednesday, March 27, while riding a CTA bus to work, will be held on Friday, April 19, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Leak & Sons Funeral Home, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The wake for Evans will be Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.

Born to Patricia Evans-Bailey and Glendel Hicks on October 1, 1957, in the Bronzeville community, Evans worked for the City of Chicago for more than 25 years.

He attended the Woodson Elementary School and South Shore High School but did not graduate. Instead, he joined the JobCorps and received his GED.

But his love for books remained his passion, prompting him to become an entrepreneur. He was the proud owner of the online Boss Books.

Reverend Augustus Bailey, husband of Patricia Bailey, raised Demetres Evans from the time he was four months old.

“I will miss my son,” his mother said. “He will always be in my heart and memories. My son was a very loving, caring person who loved children. He used to take them to the Bud Billiken Parade every year. We all will miss my son who was so attentive and always there when you needed help.”



Demetres Evans praying for Rev. Harold E. Bailey at a family dinner.

Evans was also the “spiritual son” of Reverend Harold E. Bailey, founder/president of the Probation Challenge Program, who said Demetres will be sorely missed. “He would go with me to my doctor’s appointments, and when I needed help in my apartment or while holding family gatherings, Demetres was always there,” Reverend Bailey reminisced.

Evans never married; however, he raised James Jacobs from a child until he was an adult.

Evans leaves to mourn a mother, Patricia Bailey; a father, Rev. Adolphus J. Bailey, Jr.; a brother, Denorish Evans (wife Joyce Evans); sisters Floy Collymore Collamore, Myoshia and Fern Bailey; and a host of friends and family.

Interment will be at Restvale Cemetery, 11700 S. Laramie Ave., Alsip, Illinois.