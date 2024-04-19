DeMar DeRozan named NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award March winner

DeMar DeRozan, a guard-forward for the Chicago Bulls, has been named the recipient of the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for March, as announced by the NBA. DeRozan’s recognition stems from his dedicated efforts in advocating for mental health awareness and supporting the youth in Chicago. As part of this acknowledgment, DeRozan will be presented with the David Robinson trophy, and the NBA will contribute $10,000 to Coffee, Hip-Hop and Mental Health, an advocacy group based in Chicago.

DeRozan’s impactful endeavors include the launch of “Dinners with DeMar,” a video series introduced during February and March. This series features DeRozan hosting discussions on mental health with both current and former players over dinner. “DeMar’s initiative in facilitating honest conversations about mental health is commendable,” remarked Draymond Green, one of the participants in the series. “His commitment to fostering transparency and understanding around these issues is truly commendable.”

The series, which has amassed over 425,000 views on YouTube, aims to destigmatize mental health challenges through open dialogue. DeRozan further promoted the series by organizing a premiere event at his alma mater, the University of Southern California (USC), where he engaged in discussions on mental health management with student-athletes from USC’s men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Throughout the season, DeRozan has collaborated with Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health (CHHAMH), a non-profit organization in Chicago offering free therapy to those facing financial barriers. “DeMar’s support has been instrumental in our mission to provide mental health resources to our community,” stated a representative from CHHAMH. “His dedication to breaking down barriers and promoting mental wellness is truly impactful.”

In addition to his advocacy for mental health, DeRozan has been actively involved in supporting Chicago’s youth. In March, he partnered with Make-A-Wish to provide a VIP experience for a child and their family, including a meet and greet with the Bulls team, attendance at practice, and courtside seats to a game. Earlier in the year, DeRozan hosted a young Bulls fan and cancer survivor along with their family on the team plane for an away game.

DeRozan will be officially honored as the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award recipient during the pre-game ceremony of the Apr. 17 Hawks-Bulls NBA Play-In Tournament game. The award will be presented to DeRozan by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas.

The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award pays tribute to Bob Lanier, an NBA League Office executive and NBA Cares Ambassador for over three decades. Lanier’s impactful influence on the NBA community and youth worldwide has left a lasting legacy. The award, bestowed monthly, aims to recognize players who exemplify a commitment to positively impacting their communities. Each recipient is presented with the David Robinson trophy, and the NBA contributes to the charity or foundation of the player’s choice, ensuring Lanier’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of players.