Delta Variant Creates Greater Reason to Get Vaccinated

Dr. Janet Seabrook

With so many states relaxing COVID-19 restrictions and places beginning to reopen, the message that “COVID-19 still exists” is getting lost. The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant is also getting lost in the shuffle, so I decided to say my peace on both matters by way of this column.

I, like so many others, was elated to see the number of COVID-19 cases and COVID-related deaths on the decline across the country. It appeared that our nation was slowly returning to the way things were before the pandemic. All of a sudden, many started to abandon the practice of wearing a mask in public, social distancing and even the consistency hand sanitizing.

To worsen matters, the Delta Coronavirus variant made its way to the United States. Studies show that this new wave of the virus is being transmitted rapidly but without the same fanfare as the original COVID-19 virus. It is mentioned in the media, but the sense of urgency appears downplayed. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are up, and the disease modelers at Scripps have estimated that the Delta variant could be responsible for about 60% of current COVID-19 cases across the U.S.

I continue to use every platform and opportunity to remind everyone that both viruses are still real and still deadly. “Doc, what can we do?” you may ask. Here are a few of the doctor’s orders:

Continue to wear your mask in unfamiliar places.If you are attending a public gathering where there are many in attendance whom you don’t know, wear a mask, socially distance as much as possible and use hand sanitizer. Get vaccinated! The data is indicating that all three vaccinations being offered are effective and if the virus is contracted, the COVID case is likely to be milder. Encourage those in your circle to get vaccinated.If everyone would encourage their loved ones, friends and neighbors to get vaccinated, we can move our communities closer to that “normal” environment we’re all longing for.

I am excited to announce that Community HealthNet Health Centers is partnering with the Urban League of NWI and Community Advocates of Northern Indiana to spread the word about COVID-19 vaccination. Thanks to funding from the Legacy Foundation, a monthlong campaign called “Take Your Shot” has been launched.

Residents who can show proof of getting fully vaccinated between the dates of July 1 – 31, 2021 will receive a Strack & Van Til grocery card valued at $50. Vaccinations are offered at all Community HealthNet locations and can be scheduled by calling 219-880-1190. Vaccination cards must be verified by the Urban League, which is located at 3101 Broadway in Gary.

While the gift card is a great incentive, think of the bigger picture – getting vaccinated may save the lives of those you love and yours! Your health matters!

