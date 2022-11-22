Delta Sigma Theta 17th annual free Thanksgiving day dinner

The Gary Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated focuses on uplifting the community in which it serves and has been providing the citizens of Gary, IN and the surrounding communities a robust meal and fellowship for Thanksgiving. This year’s 17th annual Thanksgiving Dinner will be on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 Grant Street in Gary from 11AM-2PM. This event is FREE and open to the public.

“This is one of the chapter’s most highly anticipated events,” says Lisa Derico, Gary Alumnae Chapter President. “Our annual Thanksgiving Dinner is one way in which our chapter implements the ideals and principles the Founders of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. held so dear.”

After two years of providing no-contact meals due to COVID protocols, this year’s dinner will include in-person seating as well as a pick-up component. Meals will also be delivered to first responders, and women’s and homeless shelters in the city. This year’s event is in collaboration with State Senator Eddie Melton, J’s Breakfast Club, The Love for Jalyn Foundation, and St. Timothy Community Church, and is sponsored by NIPSCO, Centier Bank, and Jewels of Fortitude Foundation, Inc. We are glad to have food and desserts prepared by several local black owned restaurants including D&K Salads, Kings Wings & Things, Righteous Ribs, BJ’s Café and Allegra to name a few.

Additional information can be found by visiting the chapter’s website GaryAlumnaeChapterDST.org or contacting [email protected]

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Today Delta Sigma Theta Sorority has over 300,000 initiated members and more than 1000 chapters worldwide, including seven in Wisconsin. The Sorority uses its Five-Point Programmatic Thrust of economic development, educational development, international awareness and involvement, physical and mental health, and political awareness and involvement to create its national and local programs.