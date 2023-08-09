Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation seeks community grant applicants to support children’s oral health

Applications are due Sept. 6, recipients receive a one-year grant of up to $20,000

Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual Community Grants Program, which has awarded 208 grants totaling more than $1.8 million since 2014 to Illinois organizations dedicated to improving children’s oral health throughout the state.

Grant recipients will receive a one-year grant of up to $20,000. To be considered, organizations must have a physical presence in Illinois and meet the following criteria:

Be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Illinois.

Perform work benefiting Illinois children as a public or governmental entity—like public schools or health departments—or a public charity exempt from federal income taxes.

Interested organizations can access the application form and detailed guidelines by visiting deltadentalil.com/community-grants. The deadline for submissions is Sept. 6, 2023. Recipients will be announced in November 2023.

The Community Grants Program aims to support initiatives that address critical oral health needs, improve access to dental care and enhance oral health education for children in Illinois. Last year, 19 local nonprofit and community organizations received grants totaling more than $255,000. The 2022 grants were used for a variety of youth-dedicated oral health programs, which included updating dental equipment in rural clinics and providing dental care to underserved communities.