Dells Too concert to honor The Dells

Dells Too will pay tribute to The Dells in a summer concert, “Songs Of Our Fathers,” on July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd.

The concert is presented by the Chicago West Community Music Center and Night Out In The Parks. Admission is free.

Dells Too consists of Verne VA Allison, son of the Dells’ singer Verne Allison, Sr., Marvin Junior Jr., son of the late Dells’ Marvin Junior and Tico Allison, brother of the Dells’ Verne Allison Sr.

“This is a tribute to The Dells,” explains Verne VA Allison. “It won’t be a straight concert. We can’t be them, no one can. We’re going to also talk about the history of The Dells. We were there growing up and listening to our fathers perform, learning from them and following in their footsteps.”

Verne Allison, Sr., and Michael “Mickey” McGill are the last two surviving Dells. The other members were Marvin Junior, Chuck Barksdale and Johnny Carter. The group was formed in high school in Harvey, Illi­nois.

The Dells were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004. They retired in 2012 after 60 years in the music industry.

The legendary group’s hits include “Stay In My Corner,” “Oh, What A Night,” “The Love We Had (Stays On My Mind),” “Give Your Baby A Standing Ovation” and “A Heart

Is A House For Love,” from Robert Townsend’s classic film, “The Five Heartbeats.”

Allison Sr. and McGill are expected to attend the concert. “They gave us their blessings to do the concert. My father said he’s going to sit back with some popcorn and enjoy the show,” says Verne VA Allison.

He urges the fans of The Dells to come on out to the Columbus Park Refectory.

“Relive the excitement expe­rience. We’re going to bring that vibe. Have a great time with that great music, that great catalogue of songs.

The Dells never disap­pointed their fans. They were always magic.”