Defense begins in Daniel Penny trial as prosecutors rest their case  

Daniel Penny

As court proceedings head into the fifth week, defense attorneys in New York in the racially charged Daniel Penny trial began presentation of their side of the case Monday, November 18 after prosecutors rested their case.

Penny, a 26-year-old former Marine is on trial for second degree murder for the death of Black artist Jordan Neely, 30 who defense lawyers say was threatening passengers with loud statements on a New York City subway. Penny came from behind him and placed him in a chokehold that lasted for six minutes. A medical examiner’s autopsy report blames the chokehold for Neely’s death.

Penny was hailed as a hero by some, but activists and witnesses say Penny went too far to subdue Neely. Many Penny supporters, including elected Republican officials, helped raise more than $3 million for his legal fund.

The highly publicized case has rekindled debates of vigilantism and has highlighted racial divisions in New York, with Penny being accused of killing a Black homeless man who has been demonized by conservative media and some of Penny’s supporters. Neely had a criminal record and struggled with a history of drugs.

But his lawyer and witnesses said Neely did not hit or hurt anyone before Penny put him in the deadly chokehold. Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter and up to four years if convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

During the first four weeks of the trial, prosecutors put at least 30 people on the witness stand to prove their argument that Penny was negligent in causing Neely’s death by keeping him in a chokehold even after Neely’s body went limp.

Johnny Grima testified he tried to help Neely, lying limp on the subway floor, by giving him water but was stopped by Penny.

“I tried to pour some water on his forehead and Daniel Penny intercepted me and stopped me,” testified Grima, who has previously been homeless himself.

“That’s weird, that’s wrong. You’re not a police officer,” Grima said in court.

Another witness who said he helped hold down Neely in the subway car testified that he advised Penny to let go of the hold, but Penny did not do so.

Video shown in court captured an unseen bystander saying Neely was dying, telling Penny, “Let him go” as he continued the chokehold.

“The fact of the case is this, someone got on the train and was screaming, and someone choked that person to death,” said Donte Mills, an attorney for Neely’s family. “Those things will never balance out. And there’s no justification that can make those things balance out.”

Another witness, 18-year-old Morielyn Sanchez said in a 911 call, “Someone’s attacking here. F train.”

“He’s trying to attack everybody.”

“They’re holding him down right now,” Sanchez said. She later took a cell phone video of first responders treating Neely, who appeared limp and lifeless.

“Oh my god, he’s not breathing,” she says, as officers feel for a pulse and rub Neely’s chest in an attempt for him to respond.

One of the prosecution witnesses was Penny’s martial arts instructor Joseph Caballer.

Penny, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps four years, was a green belt in the Marine Corps martial arts program. Caballer said Penny learned several blood chokes designed to cut off blood flow to the brain and render someone unconscious. Last week, Caballer testified Penny incorrectly used a blood choke technique in the fatal restraint of Neely.

After reviewing videos and photos in court of Penny restraining Neely, Caballer determined he improperly used a figure-four variation chokehold. Caballer testified that Penny’s arm was in the wrong position on Neely’s neck, and his other hand was in the wrong position on Neely’s head.

The prosecution called several paramedics, who testified they made multiple failed attempts to revive Neely, who had no pulse and was not breathing when they arrived.

Dr. Cynthia Harris, the medical examiner who performed Neely’s autopsy, showed jurors graphic autopsy photos of Neely’s wounds, including deep hemorrhaging visible in his neck muscles that she said speaks to what would have been a constrictive “pinching” force consistent with Penny’s chokehold.

Harris said it would take a “considerable amount of force” to sustain such hemorrhaging in multiple muscles deep in Neely’s neck.

On Neely’s death certificate Harris filed “compression of neck (chokehold)” as the official cause of death.

The homeless street artist’s sickle cell trait likely enhanced the asphyxia component of his death, Harris said, but did not cause his death.

Toxicology tests found the presence of a synthetic cannabinoid known as “K2” in Neely’s system. Harris acknowledged on cross-examination that she filed his official cause of death without the toxicology test results; she said she does not think the stimulant drug contributed to his death.

During hours of cross-examination Steven Raiser, one of Penny’s attorneys, asked Harris whether it was possible Penny could have died from other causes, such as the synthetic cannabinoids that were in his system. Harris told jurors that of the 10,000 overdose deaths her office had reviewed in the last four years, only seven were caused by the drug Neely had consumed. And unlike Neely, she said, all seven of those people had abnormal hearts.

When Raiser asked Harris whether she had provided evidence that Penny applied pressure for a length of time sufficient to cause Neely’s death, Harris said she believed the chokehold was the most probable cause of Neely’s death. Harris said she based her ruling on her autopsy findings, coupled with the video and the investigative information about it.

The trial is expected to continue up to the Thanksgiving holiday.