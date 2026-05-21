Deeply Rooted Dance Theater celebrates 30th Season

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater’s landmark 30th anniversary season culminates with a one-night-only, must-see show at The Auditorium on May 30th.

The 2025/2026 season has been a powerful celebration of love, joy and resistance with a full display of the unparalleled artistry and storytelling that define Chicago’s premier Black dance company.

The Auditorium lineup will feature exciting premieres of new works choreographed by company founders, Kevin Iega Jeff and Gary Abbott.

“It’s a huge feat to be here for 30 years,” said Nicole Clarke-Springer, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Artistic Director. “Our founders laid wonderful soil allowing Deeply Rooted to flourish. No one tells stories like us, and our return to The Auditorium stage will showcase the love, joy and resistance that drives our artistry. We are learning from the past and building for the future.”

Seeds of the company’s commitment to community and dance education are growing on Chicago’s South Side. Construction on the multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art Deeply Rooted Center for Black Dance and Creative Communities at 5339 S. State St. is slated to begin later this year.

“Looking ahead to the next 30 years, soon people from around the world will be able to visit us in our own space, as we expand our reach and solidify our place as an international destination for Black dance,” said Makeda Crayton, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater Executive Director. “Deeply Rooted has always been about truth-telling, legacy and the power of art to be the connective tissue of society. What an extraordinary journey.”

Season highlights included an unforgettable collaboration with Chicago Sinfonietta in March, honoring the work of Black women composers. The 30th anniversary season kicked off last November at Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts with awe-inspiring performances of fan favorites from the company’s repertoire.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater made its public debut in 1996, led by Kevin Iega Jeff and Gary Abbott. For three decades, Deeply Rooted has cultivated a community of dynamic artists bringing the work of renowned choreographers to stages in Chicago and beyond. Drawing on the rich and diverse traditions of modern, ballet and African dance, Deeply Rooted is highlighting the transformative power of art that is rooted in history and deeply inspiring.

Visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org for more information.