Dedicated public servant former Deputy Mayor Geraldine Tousant dies

Former Deputy Mayor Geraldine Tousant

Gary’s former Deputy Mayor Geraldine Tousant passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023 surrounded by loved ones at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. Geraldine courageously battled breast cancer, kidney failure, complications from Parkinson’s disease, and an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She was 84 years old.

Geraldine was born in Ensley, AL on May 4, 1939, and relocated to Gary, Indiana, at the age of three. She was a graduate of Gary Roosevelt High School class of 1957, and soon after graduating she married the love of her life, Marshall Tousant. The couple was happily married for nearly 48 years and were the proud parents of three children and the loving grandparents of five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Geraldine began her career with the City of Gary in 1960 in the Redevelopment Department as a clerk-typist when she was 21 years old. She worked her way up through the Department’s rank, eventually becoming the Director. Former Mayor Scott King recognized her hard work, dedication, and commitment to the citizens of Gary and appointed her as Deputy Mayor on February 14, 2003. A position she held for seven years through two administrations (Scott King and Rudy Clay).

Geraldine was an innovative and servant leader who impressively worked for seven mayors during her 50 years of service to the City of Gary. Geraldine was instrumental in managing large scale projects, some of which included the demolition of structures obtained in other city agencies, and computerizing the city’s utility billing and payment processes. Geraldine’s outstanding accomplishments led to various roles and opportunities during her tenure with the Redevelopment Department, she served as Project Administrator, Interim Director, and Assistant Executive Director for more than a decade before being named Executive Director in 1999.

As Deputy Mayor she was a dedicated public servant who made tremendous contributions to the City of Gary. Geraldine was recognized by Former U.S. House of Representatives Peter Visclosky of Indiana in The House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 1, 2011. For her dedication to her colleagues and to the citizens of Gary, she was nominated as a Marcher, for the Drum Major, an award given by the Gary Frontiers Service Club at its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast. Marchers are recognized for having dedicated their lives to improving the human condition, something that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. urged in his “Drum Major Instincts” sermon two months before his passing.

Geraldine selflessly gave of her time and efforts to inspire others. She stated she would like her legacy to inspire youth, and that with hard work, determination, and faith in God you can be whatever you want to be.

Funeral services are on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Liberty Baptist Church, 2301 Roosevelt Street, Gary, IN 46404, visitation is from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with the funeral to follow.