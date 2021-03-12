Decades-old housing discrimination in Chicagoland revealed through powerful new photography exhibition

In Focus: The Chicago Freedom Movement and the Fight for Fair Housing

Open through June 20, 2021, at the Elmhurst Art Museum

Plus, There is Black Housing in the Future exhibition now open at the McCormick House

As conversations surrounding systemic racism continue throughout the nation, the Elmhurst Art Museum proudly presents a myriad of programs that reveal historic and contemporary responses to fair housing in Chicagoland.

In Focus exposes systemic issues surrounding housing opportunities in Chicago and suburbs and how housing restrictions have been informed by an extensive history of race-based discrimination. The centerpiece of the exhibition features 40 historic images by Wheaton-based photographer and activist Bernard Kleina, who captured some of the first-ever color photographs of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. These photographs provide context for the 1965-67 movement led by Dr. King, James Bevel and Al Raby, who inspired the milestone Fair Housing Act of 1968.

Complementing the historic perspective, In Focus includes recent photographs of summer 2020 protests taken by 21-year-old Chicago photographer Vashon Jordan Jr., statistical graphics, maps, and first-person accounts provided by fair housing activists and organizations, plus written insights from race, class, and communities journalist Natalie Moore, award-winning author of “The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation.”

“Fair housing is often talked about as a city issue, but reports show decades-long discriminatory practices in suburban and rural areas as well. Confronting this widespread systemic issue is an uncomfortable but necessary step to become more equitable and diverse,” said John McKinnon, Executive Director of Elmhurst Art Museum. “We are honored to present the important work of artists, activists, and partner organizations as a collective effort that can affect change.”

Other exhibition-contributing partners include the HOPE Fair Housing Center, National Public Housing Museum, Elmhurst History Museum, and The HistoryMakers.

There are also other exhibition-related programming expanding on the work of the Chicago Freedom Movement and continued fights for fair housing, including The Chicago Freedom Movement and the Radical King.

Virtual program now available via Elmhurst Art Museum’s “Museum From Home” online hub at www.elmhurstartmuseum.org/museumfromhome.

Co-presented by the National Public Housing Museum, this program features activists and scholars who share stories that challenge viewers to grapple with the lessons taught by MLK.

COVID-19 Protocol

The Museum encourages non-members to purchase tickets online in advance of visiting the Museum. Members, children, and students may check-in without an advance ticket purchase. All visitors must wear a face mask and are asked to review the Museum’s COVID-19 protocols before visiting at www.elmhurstartmuseum.org/visit/covid/.

The Museum’s galleries are open in accordance with the Restore Illinois Plan to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Current hours: Monday – Wednesday (closed), Thursday – Sunday (12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.). Members only hours Saturday and Sunday (11:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.). The first Friday of every month is free.

The Museum is located at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave. in Elmhurst (IL), 25 minutes from downtown Chicago by car or public transportation (Metra). Admission is $15 ($12 for seniors) and free for students and children under 18. For more information, visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.