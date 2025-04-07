Dear McCullough Academy School Community

We are excited to announce that teaching and learning will resume at McCullough on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. During the tornado emergency, we came together to enact a plan, and your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated!

All operations will resume at the school at normal times. Bus riders will be dropped off and picked up at door E (adjacent to the Gym entrance). Please note that gymnasium repairs will be taking place, and that this area has been safely cordoned off, allowing instruction and all other activities in the building to move forward.

We also want to thank the entire team of the Gary Community School Corporation for pivoting during this time to do what is necessary for children.

Periodic updates will continue to be announced via our website at Garyschools.org, social media, Skyward, WGVE 88.7 FM and email. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the school directly.

Thanks again for your patience, and we will see you at McCullough Academy!

Gary Community School Corporation Leadership Team