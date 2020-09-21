Deadline to register to vote in General Election October 5

Crusader Staff Report

October 5 is the last day in Indiana to register to vote in the General Election. That deadline is just over two weeks away.

To register to vote in Indiana, one must have a valid driver’s license or an Indiana State Identification card. Applicants must also be a U.S. citizen and a resident in the state.

Applicants must also be at least 18 on or before the General Election. Residents must also have lived in the current precinct for at least 30 days before the General Election.

Residents who have been convicted of a crime but are not in prison are also eligible to register to vote.

Residents can register to vote online at http://www.indianavoters.com/. In addition to registering to vote online, http://www.indianavoters.com/ allows residents to validate their voter registration status, find their polling place location, look into their provisional ballot status information, find county contact information, and determine “Who’s on My Ballot?” for an upcoming election.

This year’s General Election is expected to be a hotly contested race for the White House. Biden and Trump are stepping up their campaigns in key battleground states that may decide the presidential race.

According to RealClearPolitics, Biden leads Trump in six battleground states, including Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona, However, Biden leads by narrow margins in North Carolina and Florida, the biggest battleground state that Trump won in 2016 over then Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

On Sunday, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg followed up on his promise to help Biden win Florida by spending $100 million of his own money.

The money will reportedly be spent on political advertisements, but questions remain whether some of the money will be used to pay for the court costs of former felons who became unable to vote.

In 2018, they won the right to vote after Florida voters approved Amendment 4 to restore the rights of ex-felons, but Governor Ron De Santis and the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a law requiring ex-felons to pay court costs and fees they accumulated from their legal problems.

Activists for ex-felons took the case to court, saying the new law was unconstitutional and resembled a poll tax that kept many minorities from voting decades ago. A federal judge agreed and the ruling was overturned in a U.S. Appeals Court.

The ruling affects tens of thousands of ex-felons who together have the potential to tilt Florida in Biden’s favor.

Organizations and NBA superstar Lebron James have mounted fundraising campaigns to pay the court fees of the ex-felons, but the efforts may not be enough to get ex-felons eligible to register to vote by the October 5 deadline in Florida.