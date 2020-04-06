Deadline is April 30 for the IMPACT Leadership Development Program Class of 2021!

Applications are now being accepted for the IMPACT Leadership Development Program Class of 2021! We invite you to share this announcement with your networks.

IMPACT was created to support the professional and personal development of emerging African American leaders in Chicago by preparing them for increasingly responsible leadership roles in private, public and nonprofit organizations and their boards. The University of Chicago Booth School of Business is our educational partner for the program and provides academic leadership training sessions and the meeting space at its downtown campus.

The powerful program also includes modules on Chicago history and current issues, formal individual leadership assessments and connecting with senior leaders who serve as program mentors throughout the nine-month program.

The deadline to submit an application for the Class of 2021 program year is Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Information Sessions

To learn more about the IMPACT Leadership Development Program, sign up for one of the following information sessions.

Saturday, April 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. (Webinar)

Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Webinar)

IMPACT is a nine-month fellowship that was created to move the needle toward racial parity in leadership positions by developing and supporting emerging African American professionals. Hear one of our Fellows, Erryn Cobb, speak about the program benefits.