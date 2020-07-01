Deadline for Real IDs extended to October 2021

By Crusader Staff Report

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to October 1, 2021. The original deadline was October 1, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced federal officials to give Americans more time to obtain the REAL ID.

“The decision to extend the REAL ID deadline to Oct. 1, 2021 – a year past the old deadline – is the proper and necessary action during this time of uncertainty and crisis,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. “I urge Illinoisans with valid driver’s licenses and ID cards not to rush to our facilities to obtain a REAL ID once they reopen.”

Americans from all 50 states need to have REAL IDs in order to board domestic flights and enter federal buildings. The REAL IDs are not needed if Americans have a U.S. passport.

REAL IDs are available in the form of a driver’s license or standard State ID.

Applicants for a REAL ID must show a Social Security card, a birth certificate, a paystub or utility bill.

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the Federal Government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses.” The Act established minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits Federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards. The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing Federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants and, no sooner than 2016, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.

Meanwhile Illinois driver facilities are now open. From June 1 through July 31, facilities will focus on serving ONLY new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses/ID cards and vehicle transactions.

All driver’s licenses, ID cards, vehicle registrations, restricted driving permits and monitoring device driving permits that are currently expired or set to expire by July 31 have been extended until Oct. 1, 2020.

All employees are wearing face masks and customers are required to do the same. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all work stations and tape has been applied to the floor in 6-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, limiting the number of customers inside a facility at one time.

Illinois officials ask residents to be patient and prepared to wait outside in various types of weather. This is due to social distancing, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time.

The Secretary of State and State Treasurer have waived E-check payment processing fees through August 2, 2020, for vehicle sticker renewals, duplicate driver’s license/ID card and driver’s license renewals with Safe Driver Renewal.

Drive-through services available at seven facilities for vehicle registration renewals only.