Deadline for homeowners to apply for property tax savings is August 4

Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi recently announced the deadline to apply for exemptions is Friday, August 4, 2023. Exemptions are property tax savings that contribute to lowering a homeowner’s property tax bill. The most common is the Homeowner Exemption, saving a property owner an average of $950 dollars each year. The savings from exemptions are reflected on a homeowner’s second installment property tax bill.

“This is the first time in two years that homeowners need to reapply for the Senior Freeze and Veterans with Disabilities Exemptions. It is important that we reach senior and veteran communities to make sure they aren’t missing out on these significant savings,” said Assessor Kaegi. “My office is collaborating with community partners to help reach these particular homeowners.”

Automatic renewals related to COVID-19 ended this year and homeowners need to resume annual filings for the Low-Income Senior Citizens Assessment Freeze “Senior Freeze” and Veterans with Disabilities Exemptions. Seniors and Veterans that need to reapply were mailed application booklets, however they can still apply online to make the deadline.

New homeowners, first-time applicants, or those that need to reapply can now do so online by visiting, www.cookcountyassessor.com/exemptions. Applying online is easy, free, and can be done in under ten minutes.

If homeowners are unsure of their existing exemptions, they can check by reviewing their “Property Details” and review the Exemption History & Status section.

Homeowners can join a virtual workshop to learn about eligibility and how to file exemptions on Facebook and YouTube on Monday, July 24 at 12:00 p.m. in English and on Tuesday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m. in Spanish. For a list of upcoming in-person and virtual outreach events visit, www.cookcountyassessor.com/event-list.

The Assessor’s Office is proud to announce that exemption forms are available in Spanish, Polish, and simplified Chinese languages. Applications can be downloaded at www.cookcountyassessor.com/exemptions.

