Deadline extended to October 20 for FEMA infrastructure grant applications

The deadline to submit requests for federal assistance in replacing or repairing infrastructure has been moved to October 20, 2023. The deadline affects the 19 counties which suffered extensive infrastructure damage during the June 29 to July 2 storms and flooding. Interested applicants in the eligible counties are invited to complete FEMA Form 009-0-49, Request For Public Assistance and return it to [email protected].

Counties eligible to apply for PA funds are Christian, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Hancock, Macon, McDonough, Monroe, Morgan, Moultrie, Pike, Sangamon, Scott, Vermillion, Warren and Washington counties.

Funds for infrastructure repair or replacement come from FEMA’s Public Assistance program. PA is FEMA’s largest grant program with funds to assist territories, tribal, local and state governments, and eligible private non-profits (PNP), including houses of worship, in recovering from infrastructure damage due to emergencies or major disasters declared by the President. To be eligible, the PNP must operate a facility open to the public that provides a critical service – educational, utility, emergency or medical — or an essential government service. This PA program does not provide assistance to individual households or private businesses.

Applicant briefings, held to inform potential applicants (state, local, tribal, territorial governments, and certain eligible private nonprofit organizations (PNPs)) of the available PA assistance and how to apply, are held virtually over WebEx.

Houses of worship may find more information in What Houses of Worship Need to Know About the FEMA Disaster Aid Process Flyer | FEMA.gov. The flyer comes in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, French, German, Haitian Creole, Korean and Portuguese.