DCASE releases 2025 SummerDance schedule

Featuring over 30 Dance Styles across Chicago

Beloved Summertime Series Returns to Grant Park, Taste of Chicago and Neighborhood Parks Across the City, June 28 – Sept. 7

Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) announced the full schedule for Chicago SummerDance 2025, the city’s beloved social dancing series that brings movement, music and community to parks across all of Chicago. The free series returns from June 28 through Sept. 7.

“Chicago SummerDance is more than an event — it’s a celebration of who we are,” said DCASE Commissioner Clinée Hedspeth. “Now in its 27th year, it continues to highlight Chicago’s diversity through over 30 dance styles. We’re especially proud to return to the Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park — a space that brings people together from across the city to dance, connect, and celebrate.”

The series showcases a variety of dance styles — from Salsa and Steppin’ to Footwork and Country Two-Step — taught by Chicago’s top instructors and paired with live music from local bands and DJs. Neighborhood events also include family-friendly art, cultural activities, and performances. The season wraps up at Taste of Chicago in Grant Park (Sept. 5–7) with a high-energy lineup featuring Footwork, House, Hustle, Line Dancing, and the debut of Brazilian Forró with Samba One.

Additional events will be presented through the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks, with programming in Humboldt Park, Riis Park, Harrison Park, Calumet Park, and Hamilton Park in partnership with local cultural organizations. This year’s programming is developed in collaboration with vibrant community partners, including The Firehouse Community Arts Center, The National Museum of Mexican Art, The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, Imagined Englewood If, International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, Centro de Trabajadores Unidos, and others. A special thanks goes to the Chicago Transit Authority for being a proud sponsor of the dance series. Their partnership helps ensure that our programming is rooted in culture, creativity, and the voices of each community.

2025 Chicago SummerDance – Complete Schedule + Line-up

SummerDance at Maxwell Street

Sunday, July 13 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Maxwell Street Market

Maxwell Street between S. Halsted St. and S. Union Ave.

11 a.m.: Country Line Dancing

Noon: Cumbia & Street-Style Salsa

1 p.m.: Jitterbug/East Coast Swing

1:30 – 3 p.m.: Music for Swing, Cumbia, Salsa & Line Dancing

Music and Lessons by May I Have This Dance

SummerDance at Taste of Chicago – Neighborhood Locations

Saturday, July 19 | Noon – 4 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Taste of Chicago Pullman Park

Pullman Park, 11101 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Noon – Bhangra / Meher Dance Company

1 p.m. – Merengue / Urbanity Dance Chicago

2 p.m. – Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

3 p.m. – Swing (Lindy Hop) / Lindsey Longstreth (Steadfast Dance Center)

Music by DJ Miss Bhalla

Saturday, Aug. 9 | Noon – 4 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Taste of Chicago Albany Park

4700 Block On Kimball Ave. between Lawrence Ave. & Leland Ave.

1 p.m. – Cumbia (Gaita) / Los Gaiteros de Pueblo Santo

2 p.m. – Open Dance / DJ BMazed

2:30 p.m. – Bollywood / Bollywood & Culture Groove

3 p.m. – Mexican Folk / Sones de Mexico

SummerDance in the Parks (Night Out in the Parks (NOITP))

Wednesday, July 23 | 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks

Humboldt Park Boathouse, 1301 N. Humboldt Dr.

Theme: Sonidos del Barrio: Música, Memoria y Movimiento (Bomba & Salsa)

4:30 p.m. – Listening party: Classic Salsa, Reggaeton & Bomba mix with DJ

4:30 p.m. – Community Collage Art Activation (bring your photos/ artifacts to contribute)

5:30 p.m. – Learn to Dance Salsa! with Bad Bunny’s “Baile Inolvidable” by Becky Medina (Latin Rhythms)

6 – 7:15 p.m.– Learn to Dance Bomba with Africaribe

7:15 – 7:30 p.m. – DJ to close out

Presented in collaboration with the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture

Wednesday, July 30 | 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks

Riis Park, 6100 W. Fullerton Ave.

Theme: Samba

4:30 p.m. – DJ Fernando

5:30 p.m. – Dance instruction provided by Edilson Lima

6 – 7:30 p.m. – music by Chicago Samba

Presented in collaboration with the International Latino Cultural Center

Wednesday, Aug. 6 | 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks

Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood St.

Theme: Cumbia

4:30 p.m. – Creative Activity with The Fire House Community Arts Center

5:30 p.m. – Dance Instruction by Ricardo Villanueva

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Music by Rosalba Valdez

Presented in collaboration with The National Museum of Mexican Arts and The Firehouse Community Arts Center

Wednesday, Aug. 13 | 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks

Calumet Park, 9801 S Avenue G

Theme: Cumbia

4:30 p.m. – Creative Activities with Centro de Trabajadores Unidos

5:30 p.m. – Dance Instruction by Andres Meneses (Latin Street)

6 – 7:30 p.m. – Quinto Imperio

Presented in collaboration with Centro de Trabajadores Unidos

Wednesday, Aug. 20 | 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks

Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd Street

Theme: Footwork

4:30 p.m. – Dj Set and live painting by Kalief Dinkins and Ewrks

5:30 p.m. – Dance instruction by Mike D Chicago

6 p.m. – Live performance by Heavy Crownz

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. – DJ set

Presented in collaboration with Imagine Englewood If (IEI)

SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden in Grant Park

Thursday, Aug. 7 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Country Two-step

6 p.m. – Instruction by Cosmic Country

7:15pm – Music by Cosmic Country

Friday, Aug. 8 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Latin Hustle & Cha Cha Cha

6 p.m. – Instruction by May I Have This Dance

7:15 p.m. – Music by ESSO Afrojam Funkbeat

Saturday, Aug. 9 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Bachata

6 p.m. – Instruction by Ronny Moran (Latin Street)

7:15 p.m. – Music by Yasser Tejeda

Thursday, Aug. 14 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Bomba & Plena

6 p.m. – Instruction by Melissa Duprey

7:15 p.m. – Music by Segundo Ruiz Belvis Cultural Center with Los Pleneros de Don Segundo, special guests Tito Rodríguez (AfriCaribe), and Viento de Agua’s Erik Noel Rosado (Puerto Rico)

Friday, Aug. 15 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Steppin

6 p.m. – Instruction by James “Pete” Frazier (Majestic Gents)

7:15 p.m. – Music by DJ Cross

Saturday, Aug. 16 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Ballroom & Swing

6 p.m. – Physically-integrated vintage swing lesson taught by Margot Toppen and Riley Wimes Jr. in collaboration with MOMENTA Dance Company

7:15 p.m. – Music by Nancy Hays & The Romance of Dance Orchestra

Thursday, Aug. 21 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Lindy Hop to Western Swing

6 p.m. – Instruction by Traffic Jam Swing

7:15 p.m. – Music by Gina Marie & The Golden Bucks

Friday, Aug. 22 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden hosts the Chicago House Music Festival

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Chicago House Festival at SummerDance

6 p.m. – Instruction by BraveSoul Movement

7:15 p.m. – Vince Adams & Lil John, hosted by Disco Toni Shelton

Saturday, Aug. 23 | 6 – 9 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Spirit of Music Garden

Grant Park, 112 E. Balbo Dr. (Corner of Balbo Dr. and Michigan Ave)

Theme: Salsa

6 p.m. – Instruction by Laura Flores (La Mecca Dance)

7:15 p.m. – Music by Sylvia Lopez y Su Orquesta

SummerDance at Taste of Chicago – Grant Park

Friday, Sept. 5 | Noon – 4 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Taste of Chicago

Grant Park (at Buckingham Fountain), 301 S. Columbus Dr.

Noon – Line Dancing / Just Jammin’ with Janelle & Company

1 p.m. – Salsa / Maricza Valentin (Latin Rhythms)

2 p.m. – Dabke / Phaedra Darwish (Bellydance by Phaedra)

3 p.m. – Footwork / Christopher “Mad Dog” Thomas

Music by DJ Shon Roka

Saturday, Sept. 6 | 1 – 4:45 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Taste of Chicago

Grant Park (at Buckingham Fountain), 301 S. Columbus Dr.

1 p.m. – Cumbia / Teatro Tariakuri

2 p.m. – Swing / Sam Zorich and Neil Figuracion (Fizz Swing Dance)

3 p.m. – Disco / Chicago Dance Studio

4 p.m. – Footwork / Mike D Chicago

Music by DJ Jo-Z

Sunday, Sept 7 | Noon – 4 p.m.

Chicago SummerDance at Taste of Chicago

Grant Park (at Buckingham Fountain), 301 S. Columbus Dr.

Noon – Dappankuthu / Movement of Desis

1 p.m. – Mambo / KR Dance Studio

2 p.m. – Country 2-step / Swappin Boots

3 p.m. – Footwork / Prince Jron

Music by DJ Sandra Treviño

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) supports artists and cultural organizations, invests in the creative economy, and expands access and participation in the arts throughout Chicago’s 77 neighborhoods. As a collaborative cultural presenter, arts funder, and advocate for creative workers, our programs and events serve Chicagoans and visitors of all ages and backgrounds, downtown and in diverse communities across our city — to strengthen and celebrate Chicago. DCASE produces some of the city’s most iconic festivals, markets, events, and exhibitions at the Chicago Cultural Center, Millennium Park, and in communities across the city — serving a local and global audience of 25 million people. The Department offers cultural grants and resources, manages public art, supports TV and film production and other creative industries, and permits special events throughout Chicago. For details, visit Chicago.gov/DCASE and stay connected via our newsletters and social media.

Night Out in the Parks

Chicago SummerDance in the Parks is presented as part of the Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks series, supported by the Mayor’s Office and Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. The Night Out in the Parks program presents cultural events year-round in neighborhood parks throughout the city. The Chicago Park District in partnership with 100 local artists and organizations, present engaging events and performances that enhance quality of life across Chicago and amplify the artistic and cultural vibrancy in every neighborhood. Through multiple disciplines, which include theater, music, movies, dance, site-specific work, nature programs, and community festivals, the series aims to support Chicago-based artists, facilitate community-based partnerships and programs, cultivate civic engagement, and ensure equity in access to the arts for all Chicagoans. For more information, please visit www.nightoutintheparks.com.