DCASE announces Millennium Park At Home

House Music, Gospel Music and Blues Music concerts to launch the new online series of music, arts and recreation programming

By Raymond Ward

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events recently announced new virtual events for everyone missing Millennium Park’s renowned cultural programming. The new online “Millennium Park at Home” series on YouTube (youtube.com/ChicagoDCASE) and Facebook (@MillenniumParkChicago) will bring some of the city’s beloved live events straight to concertgoers featuring many of Chicago’s most popular hometown genres and artists.

“Millennium Park at Home” began on Memorial Day weekend, with a virtual DJ house mix on what would have been Chicago’s 5th Annual House Music Festival. This year the city would have celebrated the 35th Annual Gospel Music Festival. Instead, the “Millennium Park at Home” series last weekend featured some of Chicago’s most renowned gospel artists who brought the spirit through social media. Blues was born in Chicago and on what would have been the 37th Annual Blues Fest, June 5, 6, and 7, live Blues will still be enjoyed online.

Friday, June 5, 6–8 p.m.

Hosted by 93XRT’s Tom Marker

Mike Wheeler

Guy King ​

Saturday, June 6, 6–8 p.m.

Hosted by WDCB 90.9FM and 93XRT’s Tom Marker

Melody Angel

John Primer ​

Sunday, June 7, 6–8 p.m.

Hosted by WDCB 90.9FM and 93XRT’s Tom Marker

Ivy Ford

Toronzo Cannon

Like many other cultural presenters, the City of Chicago and DCASE made the difficult decision to cancel these beloved music festivals out of an abundance of caution related to large public gatherings, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the guidance of Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker and City and State public health officials.

“The Year of Chicago Music” will continue this year and throughout next year, to amplify the excitement and momentum building across the local industry. Many of the initiatives planned for 2020 will extend into 2021 — specifically, “Chicago In Tune” and the return of the House music, Gospel and Blues festivals.