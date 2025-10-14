DCASE and Chicago Film Office Celebrate 50 Years of Siskel & Ebert

The Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE), along with the Chicago Film Office, is proud to present Siskel & Ebert at 50, a month-long celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking television program that forever changed how audiences discuss movies.

Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert, two of Chicago’s most iconic voices in film criticism, encouraged engagement, debate and discovery through their unique style and passion for cinema. Their influence elevated films of every size and genre, while cementing Chicago as a city for cinephiles worldwide. This special screening series transports audiences back to the iconic balcony with hand-selected films championed by colleagues and contemporaries of Siskel and Ebert.

“This program not only highlights the films ‘Siskel & Ebert’ championed, but the spirit of discovery they encouraged in every viewer,” said Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Film Office Natasha Parker Olguin. “By spotlighting film classics through the lens of Siskel & Ebert’s expertise, we hope to inspire new generations to explore the power of film with the same curiosity and openness that these legends embodied.”

Each Wednesday in November, audiences will experience films that Siskel and Ebert cherished — from Midwest coming-of-age dramas to indie thrillers — and engage with live post-screening conversations featuring acclaimed guest speakers. The series also includes a one-night-only live performance event, Siskel & Ebert at 50, on Saturday, Nov. 22, staged in the format of their celebrated show Sneak Previews.

“Siskel and Ebert’s influence continues to inspire how we engage with film, and this series is a fitting tribute to their legacy,” said Paul Durica, Chicago Historian and writer. “We’re proud to partner with the Chicago Film Office to produce this experiential programming and invite audiences into the post-screening conversations celebrating the joy of cinema in the city they helped cement as a major contender in the film industry.”

Event Schedule

Wednesday, Nov. 5 – 7 p.m.

EVE’S BAYOU (1997, dir. Kasi Lemmons, 109 min.)

Selected by Chaz Ebert, in attendance for post-screening discussion

Set in 1960s Louisiana, Eve’s Bayou follows a young girl whose discovery of her father’s infidelities shatters her childhood innocence. Director Kasi Lemmons delivers a haunting debut that blends Southern Gothic atmosphere with themes of memory and betrayal. Named Roger Ebert’s best film of 1997, the film features powerhouse performances led by Samuel L. Jackson and Jurnee Smollett.

Wednesday, Nov. 12 – 7 p.m.

BREAKING AWAY (1979, dir. Peter Yates, 100 min.)

Selected by ‘Sneak Previews’ Thea Flaum, in attendance for post-screening discussion

Breaking Away tells the story of four working-class friends in Bloomington, Indiana, who challenge wealthy college students in a local bike race. With early standout performances from Dennis Quaid, Daniel Stern, and Jackie Earle Haley, the film is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale. Beloved by Siskel & Ebert, the pair famously offered refunds to any viewers unsatisfied with its charm.

Wednesday, Nov. 19 – 7 p.m.

DRUGSTORE COWBOY (1989, dir. Gus Van Sant, 100 min.)

Selected by FACETS programming director Charles Coleman, in attendance for post-screening discussion

Based on the autobiographical novel by James Fogle, this dreamy and wry drama features an indelible performance by Matt Dillon as the leader of a drug-addled gang drifting their way through the 1970s Pacific Northwest in search of the next drugstore to rob and the next high to hit. The breakout second feature by Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting, My Own Private Idaho) ranked high on both critics’ 1989 best of lists and led Ebert to praise it in the tradition of American outlaw road movies like Easy Rider and Bonnie and Clyde.

Saturday, Nov. 22 – 2 p.m.

Siskel & Ebert at 50: A Live Performance

Roger Ebert (Zack Mast) and Gene Siskel (Stephen Winchell) are back in the balcony, watching recreated film clips from their past, arguing about their meaning and sharing historical context. With a live accompaniment from Jeffrey Thomas and his band of the Sneak Previews theme and the original “Root Beer Rag” theme, Siskel & Ebert at 50 features additional performances by Rachel Wilson and Tim Sozsko in the “clips.” Produced by a Pocket Guide to Hell, WTTW’s Geoffrey Baer will introduce the event, and a conversation among Sneak Previews producers Thea Flaum and Michelle McKenzie-Voigt moderated by Chicago Tribune’s Rick Kogan follows the 40-minute performance.

Tuesday, Nov. 25 – 7 p.m.

LONE STAR (1996, dir. John Sayles, 135 min.)

Selected by Filmspotting co-founder Adam Kempenaar, in attendance for a live podcast recording with Michael Phillips

Lone Star begins with the discovery of a skeleton in a Texas border town, sparking an investigation that unearths buried histories of racial tension and family secrets. John Sayles weaves a complex, novelistic mystery anchored by Chris Cooper and Elizabeth Peña’s career-best performance. Widely considered one of Sayles’ finest works, the film landed on both Siskel and Ebert’s top 10 lists of 1996.

All screenings will take place in the historic Claudia Cassidy Theater, located within the renowned Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington Street). Recognized as one of the city’s most treasured landmarks, the Cultural Center provides an inspiring setting for audiences to experience these films. This iconic venue underscores DCASE’s commitment to celebrating culture, creativity, and community. More information and to register for the Siskel & Ebert at 50 events.