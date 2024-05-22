DC Power Football Club announce Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese as first member of ownership group

DC Power Football Club (Power FC), the Washington, DC-based professional women’s soccer team in the United Soccer League (USL) Super League, have announced Angel Reese as the first member of their ownership group. The basketball star and WNBA standout will join the Power FC ownership group set to kick off Super League’s inaugural season in August 2024. Power FC announced their team crest, the appointment of Jordan Stuart as the first club president, and the hiring of Frédéric Brillant as the first head coach on May 20.

Motivated by her passion for empowering female athletes, Reese brings her unwavering dedication to Power FC and the Super League. Hailing from Randallstown, Maryland, Reese has deep roots in the local community and is passionate about growing the women’s game and creating new pathways for aspiring professional athletes.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” said Angel Reese, Power FC owner. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

In 2023, Reese became a household name as she helped lead the LSU Lady Tigers to a historic NCAA Division I National Championship victory, becoming one of the most recognizable women in college basketball. Her exceptional skills and charisma catapulted her into becoming one of the highest-paid college athletes, securing the most NIL deals and endorsements among both men’s and women’s basketball.

Now, as the newest member of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky, Reese is one of basketball’s brightest superstars, already making a significant impact both on and off the court. Reese brings major brand partnerships with her to the professional level, including Reebok, Beats, Mielle, Tampax, Good American, and more, as she continues to level the playing field and push boundaries and opportunities for female athletes forward. Reese was connected with Power FC through her business advisors, Jamel Barnes of DBA Management and Jeanine Ogbonnaya of The Clearview Group.

“Angel’s decision to be a founding investor alongside us in Power FC is groundbreaking,” Jason Levien, D.C. United CEO and Co-Chairman, said. “As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner.”

Reese is a fierce advocate for gender equality in sports, challenging the double standards women face, and is steadfast in her mission to help develop young female athletes. In 2023, she founded the Angel C. Reese Foundation, dedicated to empowering girls and women through sports, education, financial literacy, and more.