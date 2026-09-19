Davis tells voters: Meet Trump at O.K. Corral

Rep. Danny K. Davis urges voters to focus on the record of the Trump administration and Congress as the November 3 midterm election approaches.

With the November 3 midterm election approaching, U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis is urging voters to remember the policies President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress have enacted over the past two years — and to use their ballots to register their judgment.

Davis, the longtime Democratic congressman representing Illinois’ 7th Congressional District, said voters who oppose Trump’s agenda have one effective way to respond: vote.

“He continues to abuse people boldly, kind of in-your-face, with anything he conjures up because he believes that he can sway enough people” to believe what he is demanding, Davis said Tuesday, September 15, when reached in Washington, D.C.

Trump acts as though “he’s got you in his sights to control your behavior and your actions, believes he’s gonna use the government to benefit his family and friends, and you’re going to take it and it’s nothing you can do about it,” Davis said.

The congressman said Trump’s return to the White House in 2025, coupled with Republican control of Congress, has given the president significant power to advance his second-term agenda.

Borrowing imagery from the Old West, Davis compared the November 3 election to a political showdown at the O.K. Corral.

“There is only one way to handle Donald Trump and that is to resist everything that he does and to catch him at O.K. Corral next to the voting place on November 3rd,” Davis said. “It’s time to vote.”

For Davis, the message is less about the imagery than about convincing voters who are dissatisfied with the administration that they must actually turn out.

“Voting is the best possible way of never forgetting what Trump has done to us,” Davis said. “You may not have a cent or be able to pay the rent or you may not be able to anything at all, but you can vote. That is your most formidable weapon.”

Asked about voters who become disengaged from politics between elections, Davis said participation remains essential.

“Yeah, they do and they think things are going to get better, but things are not going to get better unless we make them better,” Davis said. “The best way to make them better is to vote. Nothing takes the place of voting.”

The congressman’s appeal comes as both parties intensify their campaigns for control of Congress. The next regularly scheduled federal general election is November 3.

Trump has made control of Congress central to his own midterm campaign strategy. At the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Trump proposed a $5,000 “Trump dividend” for every adult American if Republicans retain control of Congress.

The proposal would require congressional authorization and could cost approximately $1.2 trillion, according to Reuters. Trump and Vice President JD Vance have suggested tariff revenue could help finance the payments, although current tariff collections would not cover the full cost.

Davis said voters should focus not simply on promises being made before the election but on policies already enacted during Trump’s second term.

Among those policies is the sweeping 2025 reconciliation law, commonly called the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which Trump signed July 4, 2025.

The law made extensive changes to federal taxes and spending programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The Congressional Budget Office projects the law will reduce federal SNAP spending by $211 billion from 2026 through 2035. CBO said the changes are expected to lower the number of people receiving benefits, decrease average benefits and shift a greater share of SNAP costs to state governments.

SNAP serves millions of low-income Americans, including children, older adults and people with disabilities. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 39 percent of SNAP participants in fiscal year 2023 were children, 20 percent were elderly and 10 percent were nonelderly people with disabilities.

The effects of the reconciliation law extend beyond SNAP.

CBO concluded that the law’s tax and spending provisions will not affect households equally. Its analysis found that resources available to households toward the bottom of the income distribution are expected to decrease, while resources available to households in the middle and toward the top are expected to increase.

CBO estimated that households in the lowest income decile would lose an average of about $1,214 annually in available resources between 2026 and 2034, while households in the highest decile would gain an average of about $13,622 annually.

The agency said reductions in Medicaid and SNAP benefits account for much of the decline among lower-income households, while federal tax changes drive much of the increase for higher-income households.

Those economic and social-policy changes are among the reasons Davis said voters should closely examine the record of the Trump administration and Congress before casting their ballots.

Trump and Republicans have defended the reconciliation law as a combination of tax relief, spending restraint and changes intended to reduce improper participation in government programs.

Trump also has promoted his “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, while his administration has supported state restrictions on using SNAP benefits to purchase certain foods and beverages.

Democrats and anti-hunger advocates have criticized the SNAP provisions, arguing that the changes will make food assistance more difficult to obtain for some low-income families and place additional financial pressure on states.

The political debate is unfolding against an electorate that remains sharply divided over Trump and the direction of the country.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released September 14 found Trump with a 35 percent approval rating. In the same poll, 44 percent of respondents said they would support a Democratic candidate for Congress compared with 37 percent who said they would support a Republican candidate.

Polls are snapshots of opinion at the time they are conducted and do not determine election results.

For Davis, however, the November election comes down to participation rather than polling.

He said voters concerned about the administration’s policies should remember what has occurred since Trump returned to office and decide for themselves whether those policies warrant continuing Republican control of Congress.

His message was simple: Whatever voters think about Trump, Congress, the economy or federal programs, the place to settle that disagreement is at the ballot box.

“There is only one way to handle Donald Trump,” Davis said, returning to his O.K. Corral analogy.

“It’s time to vote.”