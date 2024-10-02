Davis offers Free Bus Rides to Milwaukee for GOTV efforts

With 39 days until the November 5 election, Congressman Danny K. Davis (D-7th) is encouraging people to “get on the bus” at 8 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, for a historic door-knocking Operation Fig Tree voter registration drive in Milwaukee. This campaign comes as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris leads in recent polls.

A survey conducted by The MassINC Polling Group following the September 10 presidential debate shows Harris ahead in Wisconsin, leading Donald Trump by 7 percentage points—53% to 46% in a hypothetical matchup.

“It’s so gratifying that there are so many people looking for ways to be helpful to get out the vote,” Rep. Davis said. He recently held a private meeting on September 20 at his Chicago political office, where he connected with volunteers, including Rev. Thomas Poole, director of Social Justice at Wayman A.M.E. Church in Racine, Wisconsin. Poole has partnered with Davis to mobilize voters in Milwaukee.

Working together, Rev. Poole and Davis are collaborating with Presiding Elder James Moody, former pastor of Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church in Chicago, who now serves 19 churches in Wisconsin and Illinois. Moody, leading this non-partisan GOTV effort, aims to engage African Americans who have historically been disenfranchised. “We are working to get those folks who typically do not vote,” Moody told the Chicago Crusader.

As the new director of Social Justice at Wayman A.M.E., Rev. Poole noted that in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden received 49.8% of the vote compared to Trump’s 48.8%. Milwaukee is critical, as it is home to 228,025 African Americans, accounting for 39.4% of the city’s total population. Milwaukee County is home to 240,203 Black residents, representing 69.4% of Wisconsin’s African American population.

Poole is tasked with coordinating ten churches under Moody’s district, including those in Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Beloit, Madison, and Delavan. Initially, the goal was to identify 1,000 voters, but Poole now anticipates reaching many more. “On all Saturdays in October, we will be door-knocking in neighborhoods around our churches to register those who are not registered with our iPads, assist them with mail-in voting, and persuade them of the importance of this election,” Poole said.

“Twenty thousand votes separated the last presidential election, so 1,000 new voters will be significant.” He added that there will be extensive follow-up with these new voters, including rides to the polls on November 5. Poole hopes to register over 1,000 new voters.

Through Elder Moody, Rep. Davis connected with Rev. Poole to expand the voter registration campaign, emphasizing the need for follow-up efforts. “It’s not just voter registration,” Moody explained. “What is most important for us is to preserve democracy. We want to put someone into this political process who values democracy and operates with the character we expect in a U.S. president.”

Moody’s partnership with Rep. Davis aims to engage people who have previously chosen not to participate in elections. “We want to do everything we can to get them involved because the America we are seeing through those candidates who have a very myopic perspective is concerning,” Moody said. “They are focused on their own power, which could turn this country back decades.”

Rep. Davis praised the organization within the district. “It’s great to see how they have mobilized their churches in the communities where they are located,” he said. “They are going to knock on doors in a coordinated way. We are also working with Rep. Gwendolynne Moore (D-Wis.). Most people know that if you want to get people to turn out the vote, nothing is more impactful than knocking on their doors and talking to them.”

Davis acknowledged that not everyone can afford to buy TV ads or contribute large sums to campaign workers, but everyone can engage in door-knocking or making calls. “All these efforts are essential for getting people to vote. I am looking forward to this bus ride, and I’m excited about people wanting to come to Wisconsin, this battleground state, to help get out the vote.”

Davis has one bus ready but expects to take two or more, in addition to volunteers driving their own cars. “Milwaukee is so close—a two-hour drive. Those driving can leave whenever they need to. Everybody can go: teenagers, seniors.” He encouraged interested individuals to call 773-565-4002 or 773-565-4227 to register for the “Get on the Bus for Kamala Harris.”