Davis: “It’s a sad day for our district”

Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough died Sunday, April 7th, at the age of 73 sending shock waves throughout the County including from Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th) who said it is a sad day for his district where she was the Democratic State Central Committeewoman, and he is the Committeeman.

Yarbrough, who was admitted to the hospital in serious condition on March 28th, was the first African American and the first woman to be elected Clerk of Cook County. She was serving her second term.

At the time of her death, Yarbrough held three elected positions, Clerk of Cook County, Illinois State Central Committeewoman of the Seventh Congressional District, and treasurer of the Proviso Township, according to Senator Mattie Hunter (D-3rd) who said, “The State and the County have lost a good friend.

“She was a hard worker, dedicated, loyal, and always concerned about people and always trying to figure it (problems) out,” Hunter told the Chicago Crusader.

Yarbrough’s expansive legacy includes serving as Illinois House Representative from 2001 to 2013 where she was assistant majority leader and briefly as the chair of the interim chair of the Cook County Recorder of Deeds.

Rep. Davis, who worked closely with Yarbrough, said she was a dedicated public servant whose father, Don Williams, was an insurance agent and former president of the Village of Maywood. Yarbrough’s husband, Henderson Yarbrough, Sr., is a Maywood Village trustee and former Maywood Village president.

A statement sent to the Chicago Crusader by Sally Daly, Deputy Clerk of Communications, stated, “It is with profound sadness that the Cook County Clerk’s Office announces the death of Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough, a beloved leader and dedicated public servant who was serving her second term as the elected Clerk of Cook County at the time of her passing.

“Clerk Yarbrough passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon surrounded by her husband and family after being hospitalized last week.

“We have lost one of the brightest lights in the public service arena in Cook County and the State of Illinois and we will never be quite the same,” said Chief Deputy Clerk Cedric Giles who is now in charge of that office.



“Clerk Yarbrough brought a unique spirit, energy, and compassion to her role in public service, and she used those gifts to bring out the best in all of us. She will be missed beyond measure.”

Yarbrough’s family released a statement saying, “Karen Yarbrough was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and mentor to everyone who met her. So many of us stand on her shoulders and are actively walking pathways that she forged. As a public servant, she had the courage to stand in support of issues that were not always popular, but she knew them to be right.

“She was a champion of women’s rights and a defender of the underprivileged and she touched so many people’s lives for the better. Proud is too small a word for what it means to have someone like her as part of our family.”

The statement also spoke of Yarbrough’s tenure as Clerk crediting her “with implementing sweeping changes throughout the office including a complete modernization of election voting equipment and enhancements to the entire voting process for suburban voters.

“During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, she successfully managed a first-of-its kind government consolidation by assuming all duties of the former Cook County Recorder of Deeds Office into the operations of the Clerk’s Office.

“The Clerk’s steadfast commitment to accuracy, efficiency, advocacy and cybersecurity resulted in groundbreaking initiatives in programming and technology that will have a constructive impact on the operations of the Clerk’s Office for generations to come,” said Giles.

Condolences poured throughout Sunday, April 7th, including from retired Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County Dorothy Brown. “I offer my sincerest wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery for Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough. She continues to be an elected official that makes us proud every day. She dedicates her all to service of the people of Cook County.

“I am so saddened to hear that my friend, former colleague and former running mate, Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough is no longer with us. Clerk Yarbrough was a powerhouse, along with her husband, in Cook County, and Illinois politics. She will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my friend,” Brown stated.

Also close to Yarbrough was Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas who described Yarbrough “as a friend and dedicated public servant who demonstrated that politicians of different races can successfully work together.

“Karen Yarbrough and I had a friendship that crossed racial lines. If all blacks and whites got along as well as we did, the city, state, and county would be a better place to live. We were soul sisters and gossip buddies,” Pappas stated.

“She is irreplaceable in politics because she represented kindness and compassion. She never had two stories. It’s a totally different ball game today.

“Karen had an innate, God-given talent of compassion that can’t be taught. She was born with a gift of kindness. I don’t know who in the Democratic party is that gifted. I will miss my locker buddy across the hall,” Pappas said.

Former Rep. Monica Faith Stewart was stunned to learn of Yarbrough’s death. She told the Chicago Crusader, “I am deeply saddened. I think that Karen Yarbrough was a true public servant. She cared deeply about delivering quality services to taxpayers, citizens, people.

“She made sure that her office operated well. She was prepared and able to make things happen,” Stewart said. “My heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and constituents who loved her. God bless her soul.”

A saddened Rep. Davis sent his condolences to Yarbrough’s family. “It’s just a sad day for those of us in the Seventh Congressional District. We worked closely together. We shared a great deal and had a great deal in common. She and my wife were sorority sisters. We’re going to miss her.

“My heart goes out to everyone in the County’s Clerk’s office especially those who live in the Maywood community. I wish them well and trust they will be able to find peace as they experience this period of transition,” Davis stated.