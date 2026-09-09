Davis Condemns Trump Administration’s School Tax-Exempt Push

Representative Danny K. Davis (D-IL) issued the following statement following the release of proposed regulations by the Trump Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service to revoke the tax-exempt status of private educational institutions that it deems as discriminating based on race, color, or national or ethnic origin across wide-ranging activities, including: admissions, educational policies, scholarships and loans, and athletics. The Administration estimates this proposal affects as many as 18,000 private educational institutions.

Rep. Davis said: “Henry Peter Brougham once said, ‘Education makes a people easy to lead, but difficult to drive; easy to govern, but impossible to enslave.’ I grew up in the rural south. I know first-hand the harm caused by policies designed to oppress under the guise of advancing fairness. The proposed Treasury and IRS regulations to revoke the nonprofit status of private schools, colleges, and training institutions based on the Trump Administration’s definition of discrimination clearly are designed to exclude Blacks, Hispanics, Native Americans, and Asian Americans from education so that they are easier to enslave in poverty and low-wage jobs. Treasury’s use of the landmark civil rights decision of Brown v. Board of Education to justify revoking educational opportunity for students of color is offensive and shameful. I will fight so that today’s students do not endure the systematic oppression that I lived through. America refuses to go backwards.”

Representative Davis serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means with jurisdiction over tax policy.