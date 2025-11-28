Davis Calls Trump’s Charges ‘Insane’

Rep. Danny K. Davis (D-7th) sharply criticized former President Donald Trump’s recent Truth Social posts accusing several Democratic lawmakers of “seditious behavior punishable by” hanging, calling the accusations “ridiculous” and “insane.”

“I don’t think I have ever heard of a president suggesting that people be arrested and hanged… not in my entire political life. It’s an insane prosecution,” Davis told the Chicago Crusader.

Davis also dismissed Trump’s demand for a court-martial, saying, “Hang ’em for talking about what the Constitution says. Why should a person obey what they know is illegal?”

He was referring to a video produced by several Democratic lawmakers—some of whom are veterans—reminding military and intelligence officials that they are required under the Uniform Code of Military Justice to refuse “illegal orders.” Trump responded by accusing them of treason.

Trump wrote on his platform, “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL… Each one of these traitors… should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL… An example MUST BE SET.”

Davis said the video was simply a warning that Trump’s campaign rhetoric would shape his governing style. “Of course, they should not obey an order that they know is illegal,” he said. “People didn’t believe it—now they have seen it.”

He pointed to Trump’s 39 percent approval rating, which Reuters attributes to rising prices and the fallout from the Epstein files. “The members of his party either won’t say anything or do anything. The Republicans are simply allowing it,” Davis said of Trump’s comments.

Davis said Democrats’ best “recourse is to take back the House in the 2026 election and take back the presidency in 2028.”

Asked about the national redistricting push backed by Trump—an effort to maintain GOP control by aggressively reshaping congressional maps—Davis said the strategy may be backfiring.

He cited a recent ruling by federal judges in El Paso, Texas, who blocked the state’s Republican-drawn congressional map after finding that it was likely racially discriminatory against Black and Hispanic voters and violated the Voting Rights Act.

While Texas has appealed and the Supreme Court issued a temporary pause that could allow the map to be used, Davis emphasized that racial gerrymandering remains unconstitutional. “You cannot gerrymander maps racially,” he said.

He noted that Democrats in states such as California and Virginia are fighting back with their own redistricting strategies, potentially reshaping the national landscape.

“When the political dust settles,” Davis said, “it looks like this battle of the remap war will benefit the Democrats and the country. It’s not just about benefiting Democrats. It’s about doing the right thing and ensuring equal justice and equality. That is what this really means.”